Moneycontrol Survey | Are markets on track to give positive returns in second half of 2022?

Domestic mutual fund managers expect markets to give positive returns in the second half of 2022, according to the latest edition of the Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey. Of the 11 fund managers surveyed by Moneycontrol, 10 said they expect the next six months to provide positive returns after more than 7 percent decline in the first half of 2022. Sentiment among money managers has become more bullish as only 54 percent of them expected positive returns in the June survey. Participants in the survey manage assets worth Rs 7.6 lakh crore