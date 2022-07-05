Here are the top stories this evening:

SoftBank-backed Ola kicks off cost-cutting exercise, may lay off 400-500 staff

The move to undertake layoffs also comes days after Ola decided to shut down Ola Dash, its quick commerce business, and also recast its cars business to focus more on strengthening its electric division.

Don't know if India is ready for one GST rate, says Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has said he is not sure if India is ready for one Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate and suggested it might be easier to first collapse the five percent, 12 percent, and 18 percent rates into two slabs.

Further privatisation of banking sector feasible, but needs more than 10 years, say experts

With the government likely to introduce a bill in the upcoming session of Parliament, it is likely more banks may get privatised but the government first needs to improve its track record on meeting disinvestment targets, according to analysts and bankers.

These 4 factors support market journey amid volatility 8781801

The market has gradually been rising as it was oversold, but experts are a little doubtful about the sustainability of this rally due to uncertainty in the global economy due to geopolitical tensions, inflation worries, and fear of recession in the US amid faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Hiring activity in India grew by 22% year on year in June 2022: Naukri Job Speak report – 8782071

The demand for freshers records the highest yearly growth of 30 percent in June, shows the report. The demand surged highest in Mumbai, among other metropolitan cities, with a spike of 93 percent for freshers. Among tier-two cities, Kochi stood ahead, more than doubling its fresher hiring.

Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 15,900-16,000 crucial for uptrend – 8782931

Considering the intraday reversal, traders should avoid long side bets but intraday shorting can be considered below 15,785 for a target of 15,670, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia said.

Wall Street turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in two years – 8783461

The company, helmed by the world’s richest person Elon Musk, said on July 2 that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the second quarter, down about 18 percent from the first quarter. Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles in the April-June period.

