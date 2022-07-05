English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
    Here are the top stories this evening:

    SoftBank-backed Ola kicks off cost-cutting exercise, may lay off 400-500 staff

    The move to undertake layoffs also comes days after Ola decided to shut down Ola Dash, its quick commerce business, and also recast its cars business to focus more on strengthening its electric division.

    Read here to know more

    Don't know if India is ready for one GST rate, says Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj

    Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has said he is not sure if India is ready for one Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate and suggested it might be easier to first collapse the five percent, 12 percent, and 18 percent rates into two slabs.

    Read here to know more

    Further privatisation of banking sector feasible, but needs more than 10 years, say experts

    With the government likely to introduce a bill in the upcoming session of Parliament, it is likely more banks may get privatised but the government first needs to improve its track record on meeting disinvestment targets, according to analysts and bankers.

    Read here to know more

    These 4 factors support market journey amid volatility 8781801

    The market has gradually been rising as it was oversold, but experts are a little doubtful about the sustainability of this rally due to uncertainty in the global economy due to geopolitical tensions, inflation worries, and fear of recession in the US amid faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

    Read here to know more

    Hiring activity in India grew by 22% year on year in June 2022: Naukri Job Speak report – 8782071

    The demand for freshers records the highest yearly growth of 30 percent in June, shows the report. The demand surged highest in Mumbai, among other metropolitan cities, with a spike of 93 percent for freshers. Among tier-two cities, Kochi stood ahead, more than doubling its fresher hiring.

    Read here to know more

    Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, 15,900-16,000 crucial for uptrend – 8782931

    Considering the intraday reversal, traders should avoid long side bets but intraday shorting can be considered below 15,785 for a target of 15,670, Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia said.

    Read here to know more

    Wall Street turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in two years – 8783461

    The company, helmed by the world’s richest person Elon Musk, said on July 2 that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the second quarter, down about 18 percent from the first quarter. Tesla produced 258,580 vehicles in the April-June period.

    Read here to know more
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 07:46 pm
