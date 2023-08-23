A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Chandrayaan-3 makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole

India has made history by successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole on August 23. This makes India the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon's South Pole, which is thought to be potentially water-rich. It is also the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon's surface.

QIA to invest Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail for 0.99% stake

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) will invest $1 billion or Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) to pick up a stake of nearly one percent, as per a release issued by the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on August 23.

PM Modi pitches for BRICS space consortium, backs expansion of bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for a BRICS space consortium while addressing the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 23.

India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years

India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the next season beginning October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years, as a lack of rain has cut cane yields, three government sources said.

Akasa Air to expand operations in SAARC and Middle East: Co-founder Aditya Ghosh

Speaking on the sidelines of the 19th Motilal Annual Global Investor Conference Akasa Air's co-founder Aditya Ghosh spoke to CNBC TV18 about the company's booming growth and the airline's plans to expand internationally.

Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1FY24

IT major Infosys has rolled out 80 percent of the variable pay for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal. The bonus payout is quarterly, and 80 percent is the average payout for employees who are eligible for it.

Adani group shares lose about Rs 5 lakh crore market cap

Adani group shares lost almost Rs 5 lakh crore market capitalisation on August 23 with all scrips ending in the red. While Adani companies went down, the Nifty ended up in the green, rising by 0.25 percent to 19,444 points.