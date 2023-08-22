A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Why has banking index underperformed Nifty over the past month?

The Nifty Bank index has considerably underperformed the Nifty50 index over the past one month. The benchmark Nifty Bank index lost 4.20 percent of its value – 1,929.80 points – over the past 30 days and currently trades at 43,993.24 points in comparison to the Nifty50 index which has remained flat over the same duration.

Vistara posts net loss of Rs 1,393 crore for 2022-23 despite revenues doubling

Tata SIA Airlines Ltd or Vistara said that its net loss for the year 2022-23 came in at Rs 1,393 crore around 31.4 percent lower than the Rs 2,031 crore net loss reported in 2021-22, the airline said in a regulatory filing with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

BHEL stock jumps over 10% to hit 52-week high on Rs 4,000 crore order win

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) jumped over 10 percent to Rs 111.25 on August 22 after the company secured order worth Rs 4,000 crore from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited. The scrip hit a new 52-week high of Rs 112.85.

Jio Financial exclusion from Nifty postponed, to be removed before opening bell of August 29

Jio Financial Services will now be dropped from the Nifty 50 and Sensex effective August 29, instead of August 24 as earlier indicated. This is because the stock hit its circuit limit for two consecutive days, soon after listing.

MC Selects

No plans to import wheat from Russia via diplomatic means: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

India has no plans to import Russian wheat via diplomatic means, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra clarified on August 22.

Adani Power shares spike 7% on growth focus, capex plans

Shares of Adani Power jumped nearly 7 percent on August 22 after the announcement of the growth objectives of the company during an investor presentation.

Bharat NCAP: This is how India’s first car safety testing programme will work

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on August 22 unveiled the much-awaited official Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) – India's first automotive safety assessment programme.