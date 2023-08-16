Top news stories of the evening

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Exclusive | 150 more Go First staff resign in 2 weeks, exodus to continue if salaries delayed: Sources

Even as grounded airline Go First struggles to restart operations, it faces another roadblock as employees, upset at not having received their pay for three months, have started looking for jobs elsewhere. Read more

Bullish on India | Startup ESOP cashouts hit $1.5 billion over 3 years

A board at the office of D2C startup Bombay Shaving Company declares its current share price: Rs 30,000 apiece. It is designed to look like a barometer that tops at Rs 1.5 lakh per share — that is the goal for 2025. Read more

Visa issues restrict full recovery in travel services for Thomas Cook

Online travel aggregator Thomas Cook recorded its best-ever quarter in the April-May-June period of the financial year 2024 with full recovery in most of its business. Read more

Cabinet gives nod to PM E-bus Seva Scheme for 100 cities, allocates Rs 57,613 crore

The Union Cabinet has approved the PM e-Bus Seva Scheme, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said at a press briefing on August 16. A total of Rs 57,613 crore has been allotted to the scheme. Read more

Insurance companies report double-digit profit growth in April-June quarter, but VNB margin dips

A close look at the April-June quarter earnings of insurance companies shows that most reported double-digit growth in net profit. However, the present value of future profits associated with the Value of New Business (VNB) dipped for the majority of companies during the quarter. Moneycontrol analysed earnings of six insurance companies. Read more

Digital India project gets Cabinet nod for extension with Rs 14,903 crore outlay

The Union Cabinet on August 16 approved the extension of the Digital India project with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore for a period of five years starting from 2021-2022 to 2025-2026, Meity Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Read more

USDA lowers global rice trade forecast for 2023 & 2024 after India’s export ban

India accounts for more than 40 percent of global rice exports, which stood at 56 million tonnes in 2022. The country ships rice to around 140 nations around the world. Kenya, Benin, Madagascar, Mozambique and Togo are major markets for India’s non-basmati and non-parboiled rice. Read more

Government planning to sell IRFC shares via OFS route

The government is planning to sell a part of its holding in the state-owned Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) through an offer for sale (OFS) in the current fiscal, an official said on Wednesday. Read more