A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

July retail inflation at 7.44% as vegetable prices surge

At 7.44 percent, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print for July is a huge 257 basis points higher than the revised June number of 4.87 percent and is the 46th month in a row that it has come in above the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent. Read more

ITC Board approves hotel business demerger, listing in 15 months

The board of ITC on August 14 has approved the demerger of the hotels business, with an indicative timeline of listing of the new entity in about 15 months. The hotels business will have the license to use the ITC brand name. Read more

Bullish on India | 'India is on a foundational, defining journey of a kind': ASK’s Bharat Shah

After witnessing ups and lows of the stock market for three decades, Bharat Shah, Executive Director of ASK Investment Managers, believes that investors are looking at an unprecedented opportunity. In this interview with N Mahalakshmi, the veteran fund manager shares why he holds this view and which sectors he believes will do well. He also talks about why he is just an engaged observer of the emergent verticals and not an active investor. Read more

SC issues contempt notice to SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh on Credit Suisse's plea

The Supreme Court on August 14 issued a contempt notice to low-cost airline SpiceJet's chairman and managing director Ajay Singh on a plea filed by Credit Suisse, accusing the cash-strapped carrier of failing to comply with a court-approved settlement plan for payment of dues, adding to the Gurugram-based company's troubles. Read more

Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi seeks 15 days more from SC to file report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 14 filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking 15 more days to submit the report on the allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, saying that it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe. Read more

MC Selects

IndiGo still has time to be a Pratt & Whitney-mukt airline

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by fleet and market share, declared its best ever quarterly results on August 2. At Rs 3,091 crore, the quarterly profit shadow that of any other listed airline in India in the past and is double of IndiGo’s previous best. Yet the next day, its share opened lower, seeing a drop of over 1 percent while the benchmark index was trading flat. Read more

July aviation data: Domestic passenger traffic up 24.7% on year, 3.1% fall from June

India's domestic air traffic in July rose 24.7 percent compared to the same month last year. Domestic airlines carried 1.21 crore passengers in July, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 14 shows. Read more

Ahead of India's laptop import curbs, PC and electronics manufacturing fell 32%

Domestic manufacturing of computers and other electronic goods contracted sharply in the lead-up to the government's unexpected import restrictions on laptops and related devices. Read more