Merger to boost fund flows to affordable housing, says HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty

The bigger balance sheet of HDFC Bank following its merger with parent Housing Development Financial Corporation (HDFC) will boost fund flow to the affordable housing segment, HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty said on August 11. Read more

Adani Ports auditor Deloitte to resign after flagging concerns

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP has communicated to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. its resignation plans and a formal announcement is expected in coming days, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Read more

Private sector needs to engage in development of global public goods: RBI governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on August 10 said the private sector needs to engage in the development and financing of global public goods such as Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Read more

Nykaa loses sheen: Q1 net profit falls 27% YoY to Rs 3.3 crore hurt by dip in demand

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates beauty and personal care (BPC) company Nykaa, saw its profits fall by about 27 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in Q1FY24 to Rs 3.3 crore dragged by a slowdown in discretionary spends during the quarter. Read more

Gold rush of central banks scales record buying of 387 tonnes in H1 of 2023

Central banks picked up gold worth 387 tonnes between January and June 2023, while global net purchases totalled 103 tonnes during April to June, a drop of 64 percent on-quarter and 35 percent on-year. Read more

PLI scheme disbursals may rise 4-fold on push to local manufacturing

The commerce ministry is projecting a near-350 percent jump in disbursals to Rs 13,000 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 2,900 crore given out so far, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said at a briefing on August 11. Read more

Explained: GST Council’s 28% tax on India’s real-money gaming sector

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council's proposal to levy a 28 percent tax on player deposits in real-money games has caused quite a stir in India's fast-growing skill-based gaming industry. Read more