No-confidence motion: PM Modi targets Oppn's pessimism over PSU banks, HAL and LIC

In his speech, Modi noted that earlier today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given a detailed information about country’s growth and progress. He added that the defence minister Rajnath Singh also spoke about Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), saying that opposition had falsely claimed that HAL has been destroyed. Read more

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath commits Rs 1,000 crore to fund startups via Rainmatter

Zerodha-owned investment arm Rainmatter Capital has allocated a fresh capital of Rs 1,000 crore in a unique structure that has no exit mandates to investors in order to benefit founders. Read more

Zee Entertainment soars 18% after NCLT clears merger with Sony

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 18 percent in late-afternoon trade on August 10 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of the company with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). Read more

Top stories

Adani Enterprises clarifies on reports of plan to exit Wilmar venture

Adani Enterprises on August 10 clarified on media reports that the port-to-power group was planning to sell its stake in the FMCG joint venture Adani Wilmar saying there is no such event that requires disclosure. Read more

What's behind contrasting investment trends in multi-cap and flexi-cap funds?

As per Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data for July, multi-cap funds witnessed net inflows worth Rs 2,500 crore while flexi-cap funds saw outflows to the tune of Rs 932 crore. Read more

Ola Electric's FY22 loss widens to Rs 784 crore, consolidated revenue jumps to Rs 373 crore

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on August 10 reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 373 crore in FY22 up nearly 400 times year-on-year (YoY) against the revenue reported last financial year at Rs 0.86 crore as it began selling its two-wheeler during December of 2021. Read more

3 RBI announcements that will turbocharge UPI, UPI Lite

Governor Shaktikanta Das announced these measures while sharing the outcome of RBI's bi-monthly policy review. The central bank held the key repo rate steady at 6.5 percent. Read more