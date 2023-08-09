A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Bajaj Finance an elephant that can dance, say bullish analysts, but investors stay cautious

Analysts are bullish as the company has compounded earnings at the rate of 34 percent in the past five years and sales at 27 percent over the same period. Those 'pesky' phone calls by Bajaj Finance agents explain the growth rate. Read more

Q1 Earnings: Tata Power reports 29% increase in profit at Rs 1,140.97 crore

Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), on August 9, declared a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,140.97 crore for the first quarter of FY 24, registering an on-year growth of 29 percent over a consolidated profit of Rs 883.54 crore last year. Read more

IRCTC Q1 Results: Net profit falls 5.42% to Rs 232.21crore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 232.21 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24 on August 9, registering a decline of 5.42 percent from Rs 245.52 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Read more

MC Selects

Larsen & Toubro plans $12 billion expansion led by Green Energy

The company intends to build 2-3 million tonnes of green hydrogen and ammonia capacity with an investment of close to $4 billion. L&T has approached some coastal states in India to acquire 500-1,000 acres of land for hydrogen facilities, Chief Executive Officer SN Subrahmanyan said in an interview in Mumbai. He will take charge as group chairman in October when veteran AM Naik retires. Read more

Drug overpricing: Govt plans amnesty scheme to recover dues from pharma companies

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), responsible for overseeing drug pricing, has identified a substantial 2,200 cases of overpricing within the pharmaceutical industry. Read more

Tomato farmers are crushing Nifty companies in profitability

A visit to the vegetable market right now can be an exercise in self-flagellation. Shelling out three-digit prices for kitchen staples is an economic stress test for most household budgets, but at the other end of the spectrum, it is nothing but cosmic justice for the country’s much-suffering farmers. Read more

Government to sell more wheat, rice in open market to cool prices

As on August 7, in one year, wheat prices have gone up by 6.77 percent in the retail market and 7.37 percent in the wholesale market. Similarly, rice prices in the retail market have gone up by 10.63 percent and 11.12 percent in the wholesale market. Read more