A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

How the paycheques of India's top six IT CEOs stack up

Among the top six IT companies in India by revenue — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree—Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte draws the highest pay by far, all things considered. More here

Coal India Q1 results: Net profit declines 10% to Rs 7,941 crore

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL)'s total expenses in the first quarter increased 11.5 percent to Rs 26,745.68 crore from Rs 23,985.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. More here

Suzuki Motor Corp’s stake in Maruti to be enhanced to 58.28%

Details of the transaction such as the issue price of the securities and post-allotment holding of the investors are to be finalised at the next AGM, the date for which is yet to be announced. More here

MC Selects

SoftBank invests most in four quarters, restarts ‘careful’ investments with focus on AI

Through the company’s Vision Fund Unit, which includes the two Vision Funds and one Latin America Fund, SoftBank invested $900 million, more than two times compared to the same quarter of last year, when it invested about $400 million. More here

At Rs 1.85 lakh crore, mutual funds see highest quarterly inflows in 4 years in April-June

The first quarter of financial year 2024 started on a positive note, as open-ended mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 1,84,789 crore, the highest in four years, with the fixed-income segment witnessing the lion’s share of inflows. More here

2023 will be a crisis year for agriculture, rural demand to stay stagnant till 2024: Economist Bhanumurthy

This year will be a crisis year for the agricultural sector and rural demand will stay stagnant till the beginning of next year, NR Bhanumurthy, vice chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, said, while speaking at a Moneycontrol panel on ‘Government’s trade policy on curbing exports and imports’. More here

Bhavish Aggarwal fumes at leaked pics of upcoming Ola EV, demands apology from journalist

Ola Electric has found itself embroiled in controversy just weeks before the launch of its new electric scooter, rumoured to be named the Ola S1X, on August 15, that has left the company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, fuming and demanding an apology. More here