Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Crisil lowers FY23 growth by 30 bps to 7%; Icra slashes Q2 GDP to half of last fiscal at 6.5%

Rating agencies Crisil and Icra on Monday revised down their India growth projections for the current fiscal and the second quarter mainly due to the ripple effect of slowdown in global growth and mixed crop output.

Goldman Sachs strategists say bear market will last in 2023

Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet. The strategists estimate the S&P 500 will end 2023 at 4,000 index points -- just 0.9% higher than Friday’s close -- while Europe’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 will finish next year about 4% higher at 450 index points.