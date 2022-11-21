Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Crisil lowers FY23 growth by 30 bps to 7%; Icra slashes Q2 GDP to half of last fiscal at 6.5%

Rating agencies Crisil and Icra on Monday revised down their India growth projections for the current fiscal and the second quarter mainly due to the ripple effect of slowdown in global growth and mixed crop output.

More here

Goldman Sachs strategists say bear market will last in 2023

Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet. The strategists estimate the S&P 500 will end 2023 at 4,000 index points -- just 0.9% higher than Friday’s close -- while Europe’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 will finish next year about 4% higher at 450 index points.

More here

Taking Stock | Sensex sheds 518 points on profit booking, Nifty below 18,200

The Indian equity benchmarks ended lower as the profit booking continued for the third consecutive session on November 21 amid mixed global cues and selling across the sectors barring in PSU banks. At close, the Sensex was down 518.64 points, or 0.84 percent, at 61,144.84, and the Nifty was down 147.70 points, or 0.81 percent, at 18,160. Amid mixed global cues, the market started the week on a weaker note and extended losses as the day progressed to finish near the day’s low.

More here

Divestments likely in 12-24 months, in talks with govt for extension of imported coal price pass-through: Tata Power CEO

Tata Power Company Ltd is aiming for more divestments in the next 12 to 24 months after inducting new investors into its renewable energy business, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said.

More here

Average housing prices up by 5% across 8 cities: Report

The report said the average prices of residential properties in primary markets across eight cities stood at Rs 6,600 - Rs 6,800 per square feet. The prices have appreciated by nearly 5 percent from Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500 sq ft since the end of the December quarter.

More here

Kaynes Technology India to debut on November 22 | Will it be a bumper listing?

The scrip’s price in the grey market was more than Rs 230 above the issue price of Rs 587, analysts said. The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares.

More here

Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan by 57% to Rs 155 in 2 circles

The company has stopped its minimum recharge plan of Rs 99, under which it offered 200 megabyte of data and calls at the rate of Rs 2.5 paise per second. In Haryana and Odisha, Airtel has now started offering the Rs 155-plan with unlimited calling, 1 GB of data, and 300 SMSes.