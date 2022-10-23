Here are the top stories this evening:

T20 World Cup: India defeat Pakistan in last over thriller, Kohli shines

India picked up a four-wicket win against Pakistan in a last-over thriller, during their opening bout of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia on October 23. More here

Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM, wants to fix economy

The 42-year-old is the clear frontrunner as he raced ahead with the backing of at least 128 Tory members of Parliament, even as loyalists of his former boss Boris Johnson claimed he has the necessary 100 MPs needed to make it to the shortlist. More here

Samvat 2079 Roundtable: Is the 'US market over' or are we repeating a mistake?

Aggressive interest rate hikes have caused the US stock markets to fall deeply. S&P 500 has dropped by 20 percent in 2022 after the US Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March. Meanwhile, S&P BSE Dollex (the dollar-denominated version of S&P BSE 200) has fallen only 10 percent since January. More here

Reliance, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, & HUL: Top Stocks To Watch On Oct 24, 2022

These are the stocks that will possibly be in the spotlight during trading hours on October 24, Monday. We explain the reasons why these stocks are buzzing before the Opening Bell and the factors that could come into play in trade. Check out the curated list of buzzing stocks here

Oil, oil, oil: Global headwinds are biggest risks to Indian stock markets, say veterans at Samvat 2079 Roundtable

The biggest and immediate risks to the Indian stock market could be from global factors, according to market veterans. Among these risks, oil crisis was cited the most. The veterans were part of a panel discussion, which was held as part of Samvat 2079 organised by Moneycontrol. More here

This investment professional see big opportunity in defence, power, railway infra PSUs

The real estate sector continues to face liquidity challenges, hence investors should focus on having a balanced asset allocation approach instead of going after real estate, says Anand Varadarajan, director, Asit C Mehta Financial Services. More here

Elon Musk explains why he is not like Warren Buffett

Elon Musk has made it clear on multiple occasions that he is not Warren Buffett's biggest fan: whether it's calling his job "super boring" or disagreeing with his investing suggestions. More here