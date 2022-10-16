Here are the top stories this evening:

Health Ministry to stop procuring fresh COVID-19 vaccines

The Government of India's COVID-19 vaccination programme is in its final leg with the Health Ministry deciding against procuring more vaccines as of now and surrendering Rs 4,237 crore, or nearly 85 percent of the 2022-23 budget allocation for inoculation purposes, to the Finance Ministry. More here

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Based on the open interest future percentage, there were 55 stocks, in which short-covering was seen. The list includes Nifty Financial, L&T Technology Services, Infosys, Nifty, and AU Small Finance Bank. More here

Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the rupee has not weakened, but it is the dollar that has strengthened, as she defended the 8 per cent slide in the value of the Indian currency against the greenback this year. More here

PM Modi inaugurates 75 Digital Banking Units, including 2 of J&K Bank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation 75 Digital Banking Units, including two of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, via video-conferencing. Of the two Digital Banking Units (DBUs) of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, one is the SSI branch at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and the other is the Channi Rama branch in Jammu. More here

Coal is going to be back again as gas becoming unaffordable: Sitharaman

Given the global energy crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that coal is going to be back again as gas has become unaffordable. Sitharaman, who attended the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, said the western world has seen countries moving to coal. More here

Fuel sales soar on festive season demand

India's petrol and diesel sales jumped 22-26 percent year-on-year while also rising month-on-month in the first half of October. Petrol sales soared 22.7 percent to 1.28 million tonne during October 1-15 when compared to 1.05 million tonne of consumption in the same period last year. More here

Apple reportedly working on iPad dock

Apple will reportedly announce new variants of 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the iPad Pro, that will run on the same M2 chips found on the MacBook Air. The SoC will reportedly bump the performance up by 20 percent. More here