Here are the top stories this evening:

PharmEasy parent withdraws IPO DRHP, to consider fundraising via rights issue

API Holdings, the parent entity of PharmEasy, on August 20 announced the withdrawal of the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted for an initial public offering (IPO).

More than 50 small-caps gain 10-61% as market extends gains with FII support

Foreign institutional investors' buying spree, which has lifted sentiment, continues. They bought shares worth Rs 3,128.96 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,808.89 crore.

Samsung, Alphabet and BlackRock among 40 top firms investing in blockchain, crypto

The biggest publicly traded companies to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies between September 2021 and June 2022 include electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet, and investment management firm BlackRock, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata.

After Wipro, TCS delays June quarter variable pay of select employees

India’s biggest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has delayed the variable pay for senior employees for the first quarter of FY23, a few days after rival Wipro made a similar decision as the sector braces for a slowdown.

L&T commissions green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on August 20 announced the commissioning of a new green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira, adding that its daily output will be 45 kg.

Why Supertech twin towers' neighbours are being refused insurance cover

In case of damage to their flats, residents of neighbourhood can approach Edifice Engineering, the company responsible for the demolition, which has taken out a Rs 100-crore insurance cover to safeguard against damage caused to nearby buildings, say experts

Kotak Mutual Fund, PGIM India move SAT against SEBI order

PGIM India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to appeal against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) orders against them in July.