English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

    Moneycontrol News
    August 20, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
    (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

    (Representative image) Source: Shutterstock

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    PharmEasy parent withdraws IPO DRHP, to consider fundraising via rights issue

    API Holdings, the parent entity of PharmEasy, on August 20 announced the withdrawal of the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted for an initial public offering (IPO).

    Read here to know more

    More than 50 small-caps gain 10-61% as market extends gains with FII support

    Close

    Related stories

    Foreign institutional investors' buying spree, which has lifted sentiment, continues. They bought shares worth Rs 3,128.96 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,808.89 crore.

    Read here to know more

    Samsung, Alphabet and BlackRock among 40 top firms investing in blockchain, crypto

    The biggest publicly traded companies to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies between September 2021 and June 2022 include electronics giant Samsung, technology behemoth Alphabet, and investment management firm BlackRock, according to a study by crypto intelligence platform Blockdata.

    Read here to know more

    After Wipro, TCS delays June quarter variable pay of select employees

    India’s biggest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has delayed the variable pay for senior employees for the first quarter of FY23, a few days after rival Wipro made a similar decision as the sector braces for a slowdown.

    Read here to know more

    L&T commissions green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira

    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on August 20 announced the commissioning of a new green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira, adding that its daily output will be 45 kg.

    Read here to know more

    Why Supertech twin towers' neighbours are being refused insurance cover

    In case of damage to their flats, residents of neighbourhood can approach Edifice Engineering, the company responsible for the demolition, which has taken out a Rs 100-crore insurance cover to safeguard against damage caused to nearby buildings, say experts

    Read here to know more

    Kotak Mutual Fund, PGIM India move SAT against SEBI order

    PGIM India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to appeal against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) orders against them in July.

    Read here to know more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moneycontrol Selects
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 07:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.