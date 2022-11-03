Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Adani Wilmar crashes as high-cost inventory hits profits, crimps margins

The share price of Adani Wilmar fell 2 percent in the morning trade on November 3 after the FMCG company posted a 73.3 percent on-year decline in consolidated net profit. The company's post-tax profit came in at Rs 48.7 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 against Rs 182.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Yes Bank, RBL Bank bullish on growth path, target 15% rise in credit this year

Private lenders Yes Bank and RBL Bank are aiming for a 15 percent loan growth for this financial year. Speaking at the annual banking conference on November 3, RBL Bank MD and CEO R Subramaniakumar said the bank was performing better and "we have to ensure the growth path is well laid out".

M&M Fin Services soars on multi-year disbursements

Shares of M&M Financial Services zoomed on November 3 morning even as the company reported a weak set of earnings for the September quarter. The enthusiasm was likely because the company reported a massive growth in disbursement taking it to multi-year highs. The stock jumped nearly 8 percent to Rs 208 on the BSE.

EPFO starts crediting interest: Here's how to check your PF balance

Employees started seeing their PF passbook being updated with interest credit for the financial year 2021-22 this week. The EPFO had in March declared an interest rate of 8.1 percent, the lowest in four decades, for the last financial year. You can access your PF passbook online, through the EPFO member portal.

Planning year-end holidays? These credit cards offer travel goodies

Even if you can't afford an international holiday at the year-end and Christmas, there's plenty to look forward to at home. Many credit cards offer airport or railway lounge access, discounts on travel-related purchases, and rewards or air miles that can be redeemed against flight bookings.

