Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Nestle India Q3 Results | Revenue grows 18%, profit up 8%

Nestle India has reported a 8.3 percent rise in post-tax profit of Rs 668 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617 crore a year back. Sequentially, the profit is 29.7 percent higher from Rs 515 crore recorded in June quarter this year.

Piramal Pharma makes trading debut at Rs 200 per share

Piramal Pharma Ltd, which recently demerged from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), made its trading debut on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 200 apiece today. The shares were listed at a fully paid face value of Rs 10 each.

L&T Technology Services sheds 3% after tepid Q2 earnings over lack of deals

L&T Technology Services share price fell 3 percent in early trade on October 19, a day after the company reported its September quarter earnings. L&T Technology Services posted a 3 percent jump in its second quarter net profit at Rs 282.4 crore as against Rs 274.2 crore.

UK visas to soon be back at 15-day processing format, assures British envoy

British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis said the United Kingdom is on track to process visa applications within the standard 15-day period. In a video message posted on Twitter, Alex Ellis said: "We are on track to get back to processing India-to-UK visa applications within our standard of 15 days."

31 of 44 IPOs listed since last Diwali trading above issue price

Shares of companies that came out with initial public offerings after Diwali last year have delivered strong returns to investors even though the Indian stock markets lost their shine amid worries of interest rate hikes by central banks and geopolitical tensions. These volatile markets almost halved IPO activity compared to the preceding period and are still struggling to get back on track.

Nestlé launches direct-to-consumer platform MyNestlé

Nestlé India has hopped onto the direct-to-consumer (D2C) bandwagon with the launch of its e-commerce platform MyNestlé, where consumers can buy all Nestle products. The company announced the launch along with its quarterly earnings for the second quarter ended September. The company plans to offer curated product bundles, personalised gifting, subscriptions and discounts on its platform.

