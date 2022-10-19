English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodity Live: Why are oil prices slipping?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Take a look at our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this afternoon:

    Nestle India Q3 Results | Revenue grows 18%, profit up 8%

    Nestle India has reported a 8.3 percent rise in post-tax profit of Rs 668 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 617 crore a year back. Sequentially, the profit is 29.7 percent higher from Rs 515 crore recorded in June quarter this year.

    Read here to know more

    Piramal Pharma makes trading debut at Rs 200 per share

    Close

    Related stories

    Piramal Pharma Ltd, which recently demerged from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), made its trading debut on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 200 apiece today. The shares were listed at a fully paid face value of Rs 10 each.

    Read here to know more

    L&T Technology Services sheds 3% after tepid Q2 earnings over lack of deals

    L&T Technology Services share price fell 3 percent in early trade on October 19, a day after the company reported its September quarter earnings. L&T Technology Services posted a 3 percent jump in its second quarter net profit at Rs 282.4 crore as against Rs 274.2 crore.

    Read here to know more

    UK visas to soon be back at 15-day processing format, assures British envoy

    British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis said the United Kingdom is on track to process visa applications within the standard 15-day period. In a video message posted on Twitter, Alex Ellis said: "We are on track to get back to processing India-to-UK visa applications within our standard of 15 days."

    Read here to know more

    31 of 44 IPOs listed since last Diwali trading above issue price

    Shares of companies that came out with initial public offerings after Diwali last year have delivered strong returns to investors even though the Indian stock markets lost their shine amid worries of interest rate hikes by central banks and geopolitical tensions. These volatile markets almost halved IPO activity compared to the preceding period and are still struggling to get back on track.

    Read here to know more

    Nestlé launches direct-to-consumer platform MyNestlé

    Nestlé India has hopped onto the direct-to-consumer (D2C) bandwagon with the launch of its e-commerce platform MyNestlé, where consumers can buy all Nestle products. The company announced the launch along with its quarterly earnings for the second quarter ended September. The company plans to offer curated product bundles, personalised gifting, subscriptions and discounts on its platform.

    Read here to know more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPO #markets #MyNestle #Nestle #Piramal Pharma #stocks
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.