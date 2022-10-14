English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodity Live: Coal Prices On Fire: What's Behind The Rise?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

    Take a look at our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 14, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

    Here are the top stories this afternoon:

    Markets cheer IT earnings and global rally

    Indian indices made a gap-up opening on October 14 with Sensex soaring 1,000 points and Nifty rallying over 250 points as global cheer and strong IT results spurred stocks. All sectors traded in the green with Nifty IT index gaining 2.6 percent, led by HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra.

    Read here to know more

    Wholesale inflation falls again in September, hits 18-month low of 10.70%

    Close

    Related stories

    India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) crashed to an 18-month low of 10.7 percent in September, the commerce ministry said on October 14. WPI inflation was 12.41 percent in August. In September 2021, it stood at 11.80 percent

    Read here to know more

    DMart Earnings Preview | Net profit to increase 45% as margins set to expand

    All eyes are on Avenue Supermarts as the company that owns and operates DMart rolls out September quarter results on October 15. The company has already announced its standalone revenue from operations. On October 3, it said in an exchange filing that it has reported a 35.75 percent rise in revenue to Rs 10,384.66 crore from a year ago

    Read here to know more

    Infosys Q2 FY23 – Why investors should exercise caution despite stellar numbers, buyback

    The management commentary on a few sectors was loaded with caution and, should the macro remain challenging, the concern could deepen, thereby slowing decision making. The evolving macro challenges cloud the outlook for any IT service company, including Infosys.

    Read here to know more

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns higher inflation could push US rates above 4.5%

    JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Thursday warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%, as he cautioned about the possibility of a looming recession. Consumers are in strong financial health, and are still spending robustly, he said.

    Read here to know more

    Tata Steel clarifies on UK exit reports

    Tata Steel on October 14 clarified on the news report regarding talks of exit from the UK Business. In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Tata Steel's chief financial officer (CFO) Koushik Chatterjee said that the company is still actively engaging with the UK Government regarding the subsidy issue, and any talk of exit is speculative.

    Read here to know more
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DMart #Economy #India #Infosys #markets #Nifty #recession #Sensex #stocks #Tata Steel
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.