Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Markets cheer IT earnings and global rally

Indian indices made a gap-up opening on October 14 with Sensex soaring 1,000 points and Nifty rallying over 250 points as global cheer and strong IT results spurred stocks. All sectors traded in the green with Nifty IT index gaining 2.6 percent, led by HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra.

Read here to know more

Wholesale inflation falls again in September, hits 18-month low of 10.70%

India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) crashed to an 18-month low of 10.7 percent in September, the commerce ministry said on October 14. WPI inflation was 12.41 percent in August. In September 2021, it stood at 11.80 percent

Read here to know more

DMart Earnings Preview | Net profit to increase 45% as margins set to expand

All eyes are on Avenue Supermarts as the company that owns and operates DMart rolls out September quarter results on October 15. The company has already announced its standalone revenue from operations. On October 3, it said in an exchange filing that it has reported a 35.75 percent rise in revenue to Rs 10,384.66 crore from a year ago

Read here to know more

Infosys Q2 FY23 – Why investors should exercise caution despite stellar numbers, buyback

The management commentary on a few sectors was loaded with caution and, should the macro remain challenging, the concern could deepen, thereby slowing decision making. The evolving macro challenges cloud the outlook for any IT service company, including Infosys.

Read here to know more

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns higher inflation could push US rates above 4.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Thursday warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%, as he cautioned about the possibility of a looming recession. Consumers are in strong financial health, and are still spending robustly, he said.

Read here to know more

Tata Steel clarifies on UK exit reports

Tata Steel on October 14 clarified on the news report regarding talks of exit from the UK Business. In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, Tata Steel's chief financial officer (CFO) Koushik Chatterjee said that the company is still actively engaging with the UK Government regarding the subsidy issue, and any talk of exit is speculative.