Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Vedanta, Hindalco, NALCO rise as US considers banning Russian aluminium

Share price of Hindalco, Vedanta and NALCO rose 1.5-3 percent at open as aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) soared on reports of the US considering a ban on Russian aluminium. Aluminium soared as much as 7.3 percent on the LME before settling 3.1 percent higher to $2,305 a metric tonne on Wednesday.

Adani Wilmar crashes as company warns of low revenue growth

Adani Wilmar’s share price tumbled over 3.6 percent on October 13 after the management said that overall revenue in the September quarter is expected to grow in low single digit and volumes in the first half of the fiscal will clock low double-digit growth.

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio warns of a 'perfect storm' for economy

Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, said a "perfect storm" is forming that will spread economic pain as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Dalio said government stimulus programs during the pandemic have created a bubble.

Crypto hackers set for record year after looting over $3 billion

Cryptocurrencies may have crashed this year but they remain a digital cash-machine for one potent constituency: hackers. At least $718 million has been stolen so far in October alone, taking the gross tally for the year past $3 billion and putting 2022 on course to be a record for the total value hacked, according to blockchain specialist Chainalysis Inc.

Infosys Q2 Preview | Expect margins to rise; strong deal wins to drive revenue growth

Infosys, which is scheduled to report its earnings report card for September quarter on October 13, will likely posts strong set of numbers thanks to strong momentum and ramp up of past deals. A poll of analysts projected that the second largest information technology (IT) company of the country will report revenue growth of 24 percent year on year at Rs 36,747 crore.

NBFC Q2 Preview: Loan growth a bright spot, margins may bother

India’s non-banking finance companies (NBFC) could report a strong operating performance for the July-September quarter on the back of the recent surge in credit demand, especially from the retail segment. A spot of bother would be the rising cost of funds and the pressure on margins for most NBFCs.

