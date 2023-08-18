Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this afternoon:

Mukesh Bansal eyes $50-mn investment from Peak XV Partners, Accel for premium fashion venture

Mukesh Bansal, who founded ventures such as Myntra and Cultfit, is in advanced stages to close a $50 million Series A round from marquee investors such as Peak XV Partners (previously Sequoia India) and Accel, people familiar with the development said. Read more.

Strong Q1: Yatharth surges 8% on higher ARPO, improved investment strategy

Yatharth Hospital zoomed around 8 percent higher on August 18, a day after it announced a bumper Q1FY24 earnings.

The recently listed, Delhi-NCR based Yatharth Hospitals and Trauma Center reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 on August 18. It reported a 73% year-on-year jump in net profit for the quarter to Rs 19 crore and also saw a sequential growth of 10% from Q4FY23. Operating revenue for the quarter ending June 2023 was Rs 154.5 crore, up by 39 percent from Rs 111.1 crore for the same quarter in the last fiscal. Read more.

Sachin Bansal’s Navi Finserv doubles revenue during June quarter

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Finserv Limited revenue doubled during the June quarter while its net profit grew 14% during the same period.

The Bengaluru-based financial services company reported Rs 439 crore in revenue from operations during the first quarter as compared with Rs 220 crore it reported during the same quarter of last year. Read more.

MC Selects

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to undergo deboosting today; set for two orbital manoeuvres

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 - Vikram - is scheduled to enter its deboosting process at around 4 pm, on August 18, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said in a tweet.

During the deboosting process, the Vikram lander will undergo two orbital reductions before it makes the final descent on the lunar surface on August 23, at around 5:47 pm. Read more.

DPDP Act | No delay in rule-making due to general elections: Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

Days after India got a personal data protection law, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the rule-making process required for the law will not be delayed by the 2024 general elections. Read more.

Go First case: NCLAT permits engine lessor to carry out inspection, modifies NCLT order

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on August 18 modified the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) from July 26, to permit engine lessor Engine Lease Finance BV to carry out inspection of their four engines leased to the grounded airline Go First. Read more.