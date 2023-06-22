Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Top News Of The Day

PM Modi invites Micron to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited American chip maker Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India as the country provides competitive advantages in various parts of the product's supply chain.

He also invited Applied Materials to India for development of process technology and advanced packaging capabilities.

New-tech businesses exciting, set to produce true multi-baggers, says Raamdeo Agrawal

The new-age tech sector is clawing back after the debacle of 2022 and are set to produce true two multi-baggers in the near future, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal told Moneycontrol in an interview on June 22.

"I think we should be hopeful that some of the businesses will scale up very rapidly," he said.

Morgan Stanley downgrades Cyient, sees higher risk for Tech M, TCS, Mphasis

Amid a slew of reports observing a muted quarter for IT stocks, Morgan Stanley on Thursday took a cautious stance on Tier-1 and Tier-2 Indian tech majors. The US-based broking firm has downgraded Cyient to equal-weight and also warned of Tech Mahindra, TCS and Mphasis being exposed to greater risks.

The share price of Cyient Ltd, which rallied over 80 percent on the NSE in the past six months, is capped at Rs 1,500 by the broking firm.

It is important to note that JP Morgan too in its recent report on the IT Services industry had placed TCS and Mphasis on the negative catalyst watchlist.

Sula Vineyards shares up 1.7% as Quant Mutual Fund raises stake to 3.1%

Sula Vineyards shares gained on Thursday as Quant Mutual Fund picked up a 0.66 percent stake in India’s largest wine producer.

Quant Mutual Funds bought an additional 5 lakh shares in the company on June 20, raising its stake to 3.1 percent at an average price of Rs 471 per unit.

The stock was up 1.67 percent at Rs 477.45 at 11.23am on the National Stock Exchange.

Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 6.3% for current fiscal year

Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised its forecast for India's economic growth to 6.3 per cent for current fiscal year 2023-24 from 6 per cent it had predicted previously.

This is primarily because of a stronger outturn in the first quarter and near-term momentum. The growth forecast compares with 7.2 per cent GDP expansion in FY23. In the previous fiscal year (FY22), the economy had grown 9.1 per cent.