Moneycontrol Roundtable |Time to moderate expectations, say experts

Equity markets have had a dream run in the past year, with equities outperforming other asset classes and other global markets significantly. While there is talk of liquidity tightening, central banks hiking interest rates and equity markets correcting as a consequence, top investors participating in the Moneycontrol Muhurat Roundtable expressed confidence that the India growth story is still intact and that the cyclical uptrend that the country has entered will last at least for two more years.

Prashant Jain, CIO, HDFC Asset Management, said, “After a long period of weak profits, we seem to be entering a strong profit cycle. And I think that is supportive of Indian markets.” The fact that the yields in India have not fallen as much as they have fallen outside India works to our advantage, he added.

The same views were echoed by MK Ventures founder Madhusudan Kela, who attributes this growth to reforms executed by the government in the GST law, insolvency and bankruptcy law, as well as investment in infrastructure and recapitalisation of public sector banks.

“I'm actually very, very positive on this cyclical upturn in the economy as a whole over the next few years. I don't see much risk coming from India, per se, but markets obviously will react in the short term, whatever happens globally”, he cautioned.

Globally, interest rates are at an all-time low and central banks will take steps to gradually hike rates, he added. Inflation will play a big role in the decision on interest rate rollbacks. If interest rates were to come up by 2-4 percent, it will lead to a good correction in the market, said Kela.

As Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Group, puts it, “Correction is part of life and I think equity investing is not threatened by this interest rate cycle.” But there will be a good knock on valuations, he added. Agrawal is of the belief that the credit cost cycle that has weighed down growth over the past few years will reverse and re-ignite growth.

Even so, a correction doesn’t mean that one needs to take any drastic steps, run away from the market and sit on cash because, over several years, it has been witnessed that no single factor can impact the market for a fairly long time.

“Interest rates, inflation, market cap-to-GDP are all great indicators. They have worked from time to time in the past. But there has to be a combination of a lot of these factors coming together before we have a scary kind of scenario,” said Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP.

Liquidity is a very important factor and no central bank can afford to cut down liquidity very aggressively as that would have an effect on a lot of other factors, Singhania added.

Dalal Street veteran Ramesh Damani said the likes of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, RK Damani, Nimesh Shah, Vinod Sethi and others have always been bullish on India and believe that any correction will inevitably lead to a buying opportunity, because democracy and incremental change are almost guaranteed in the Indian context given the demographics of the country. “There will be corrections and very sharp corrections like the ones in 1992, 2008, 2019. If you remain bullish and optimistic about the future prospects of this country, I think you'll tend to do extraordinarily well,” Damani added. He sees no reason for that changing over the next 10-20 years.

As far as investors are concerned, the winning formula is never simple and easy to arrive at because even the best of blue-chip companies does not always perform and go through the entire cycle of up–down trends, he noted.

Devina Mehra, Chairperson, Managing Director and Founder, First Global, cited the history of the Sensex over the last 40 years, where markets compounded at 21 percent in the first decade, 14 percent in the second, then 17 percent, and then 8.5 percent. “So, 2010 to 2020, you would have been better off being in FDs than in equities,” she said.

The flip side to this, added Mehra, “…is that 10 years of a not-so-great performance created the room for this big up-move that you have seen from the Covid lows”. Looking at the positive side of this, she added, a big bear market is unlikely as a big bull market has not taken place.

HDFC AMC’s Jain emphasised the need to moderate return expectations. In 2000 and 2008, markets were deeply polarised, with favoured sectors like technology (2000) and infrastructure (2008) trading at high valuations while the rest of the pack languished. As opposed to that, currently, all sectors are trading at elevated valuations and closer to their 10-year average multiples. “Quite a few sectors are meaningfully above long-term averages. Thus, even though the profit growth outlook is robust, the market outlook is modest/moderate,” he said.

Kela of MK Ventures said that to be fearful of the various risks surrounding the market today and sitting out is a bigger risk. “One can still find opportunities to make money in various sectors and companies. There is no dearth of opportunities; there might be euphoria in pockets but not across the board.”

All the speakers emphasised on the need to be flexible and not be anchored to past valuations alone while being mindful of the companies one buys into and the price one pays.