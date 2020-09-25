Moneycontrol Readers' Poll: Surging COVID cases a major threat to market, retail investors ready to exit

The surging coronavirus cases in India and other countries remain a major threat to the market and most retail investors feel it is time to give up greed and take the money off the table.

In a social media poll conducted by Moneycontrol, a majority of respondents concurred with the view that the pandemic continues to be a major threat and to avoid deep losses, exiting the market is a good option.

In a poll on Twitter and Linkedin, 62 percent of the respondents favoured booking profit as the spike in viral infections continues unchecked in the country.

For several days now, India has been reporting the world’s highest daily count of known infections. The upcoming festival season and a further relaxation of lockdowns can aggravate the surge.

India has, so far, recorded 58,18,570 COVID-19 cases, including 92,290 deaths.

With the record-setting coronavirus caseload creating more uncertainty about jobs and economic recovery, nine in ten people polled in India are worried and cautious about spending, says a survey.

According to a global survey by British lender Standard Chartered Bank on September 24, "As much as 90 percent of Indian respondents say the pandemic has made them more careful with their expenditure now. Globally, only 75 percent say so".

Reflecting this increased caution, 76 percent of Indian respondents as against 62 percent globally feel that the economic impact of the pandemic has made them more likely to track their spending, with over 80 percent either using or interested in using budgeting tools or tools that block card-spend over specified limits, the survey says.

What do experts say?

COVID remains a risk without a doubt but India's high recovery rate and low mortality offer some hope. But as lockdown restrictions are rolled back, infections are expected to spike and India could see its case count touch the one-crore mark over the next few weeks or even days.

"The recent resurgence in cases in Europe highlights the risk of subsequent waves upon relaxation of lockdowns. India’s hopes now rest on medical (vaccine) or natural (herd) immunity as the economic cost of lockdowns is enormous," said a note from Kotak Institutional Equities.

Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research at ICICI Direct, said while the total number of daily coronavirus cases had gone up in India, the recovery rate and death rate were a better gauge of the impact.

"It is pertinent to note that India’s death rate at about 1.9 percent is less than half of the global average of about 4 percent. Similarly, India’s recovery rate is at over 80 percent and recoveries have outpaced the new cases consistently in the last few days," Pandey said.

He favours remaining invested in the market.

"Markets have hardly delivered returns in the last 2-2.5 months, therefore we believe that it is not the best time to exit," he said.

While an effective vaccine for the virus still, at least, a few months away, the best approach is to bet on quality stocks rather than timing the market.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said this was not the time for profit-booking because the market appeared to be at an intermediary technical support level, especially the largecaps, while mid and smallcaps could continue to be weak in the short term.

"Profit-booking can be done for mid and smallcaps and adding quality names and business in largecaps for long-term gains will be a good strategy," Nair said.

"Since last month, we have been suggesting profit-booking to traders and a cautious approach to long-term investors, to buy only in dips. Accumulation will be the best strategy in the coming two-three months."

Nair said 10,300 to 10,500 would be strong support for the Nifty and limit further fall in the market to 3-5 percent.

