Moneycontrol readers' poll: Retail investors feel Nifty Bank looks ripe for profit booking

A majority of respondents in a social-media poll conducted by Moneycontrol favoured taking some money off the table from the banking pack.

At first glance, it appears that the stupendous rise of Bank Nifty since March 2020 low has made retail investors wary that the banking stocks may correct in days to come as the market stares at uncertainty on the front of economic recovery.

About 56 percent of total respondents, in a Linkedin poll, said that they will prefer profit-booking in Nifty bank after its stupendous rise in August.

On a Twitter poll, however, the respondents were almost equally divided.

Despite a strong 3 percent fall in Nifty Bank on August 31, the index rose 10 percent in August, against a 3 percent rise in Nifty for the same period.

As of August 31 close, Nifty is 52 percent up from the March 24th low of 7,511. On the same day, Nifty Bank had touched the low of 16,116.25. The index is now 47 percent up.

What do experts say?

Market analysts are of the view that the next leg of the rally will be driven by banking stocks.

"While the market has almost chartered a V-shaped recovery from March lows, the next leg is likely to be driven by banking wherein most of the negatives look priced in," said Pankaj Pandey, Head – Research, ICICI Direct.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said that the banking index has regained strength after months of underperformance and he does not see this fading anytime soon.

A correction in the market may be on the cards, given the fact that the economy continues to be under stress and geopolitical tensions remain as an overhang.

However, the market appears to be factoring in the course of recovery and September quarter earnings and Bank Nifty may continue to trade higher in the short-term.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services is of the view that the banking sector is a value buy due to decade low valuation and better prospect to the economy.

"Even before COVID-19, banks were weak under the pressure of legacy NPA problem, which got worse during lockdown and loan moratorium. Banks' financial condition is expected to improve, going forward, due to further re-opening of the economy, stoppage of the moratorium, restructuring of loans and fundraising, which will lead to outperforming the market," Nair said.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President & Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities points out that Nifty Bank is still underperforming the benchmark Nifty, considering the March low levels.

"Much of the catch-up of Bank Nifty has happened after August 20. Valuations of Banks on price/book value is still on the lower side as compared to their historic ranges. Hence, there is scope for another 4-5 percent up-move in the Bank Nifty from current levels," Oza said.

"Since the BFSI space has the largest weight in Nifty50 we could see the positive impact in Nifty50 also. With the recent pullback, Banks and NBFCs will again become the dominant sector in the Nifty," said Oza.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.