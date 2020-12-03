Moneycontrol readers' poll: Retail investors believe Nifty can hit 13,500 in December; analysts agree

Things look bright at this juncture but the rally in the market will depend on the continuance of FIIs inflows, which has reached a new monthly high.

Image: Pixabay

A day after mild losses, Indian equity markets swung back to the green territory with Nifty hitting a fresh record high of 13,216.60 in morning trade on December 3.

In a social media poll conducted by Moneycontrol, the majority of respondents said Nifty may hit 13,500 by the end of December 2020.

The bullish momentum in the market is underpinned by positive reports on vaccines, improving macroeconomic indicators and robust FII inflows.

In a Twitter poll, 67 percent of respondents said Nifty will hit 13,500 by this December.

In a Linkedin poll, 72 percent said Nifty will breach the level of 13,500 by December.

Analysts positive on the market

The trends of the market show that the bulls are not ready to let go, as the market benchmarks did not see much consolidation since the beginning of November. After each session of fall, the market resumed its uptrend.

In the recent past, the market has hit scaled fresh peaks many times and top brokerages still see further upside in the index.

In March 2020, when the coronavirus was battering the globe, equity markets witnessed a series of selloffs. The Nifty has seen a stellar rise after sinking to 7,500 in late March, with the benchmark index gaining about 76 percent in the last eight months to go past 13,200.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities said that the possibility of Nifty touching levels of 13,500 by December cannot be ruled out given that the momentum is still intact.

"Any news of a successful vaccine trial or fresh stimulus in the US will cheer D-Street and take the indices higher in line with the current trend. There could be a sectoral rotation along with broader indices picking up steam which will together aid the market’s rally," Shah said.

"The IT and pharma sectors have been consolidating for a couple of weeks now and there is a possibility of an up move in these two sectors. But any negative news can be a killjoy to the party and can bring about a pause or a small correction in the index."

Things look bright at this juncture but the rally in the market will depend on the continuance of FIIs inflows, which has reached a new monthly high.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Service is of the view that after the high inflows, FIIs may take a breather and check for the next course of fiscal and monetary policy in the US and European Union.

Domestic institutions are cautious due to the redemption of retail investors as the market has reverted fast while the economy is still fragile, Nair said, adding this muted trend can continue in the near-term including the obstacle of supreme prices, being at all-time high valuations.

Global brokerage house Goldman Sachs upgraded India to 'overweight' and said the Nifty50 may hit 14,100 by 2021-end.

The market has moved higher as investors gained confidence in improving economic momentum, Goldman Sachs noted in the report.

Nomura is of the view that the Nifty may hit 13,640 by December 2021.

The brokerage said the improvement in sentiment around the pandemic and improving high-frequency growth indicators and corporate earnings as the economy open up could lead to the market overlooking potential growth concerns that can emerge over time.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on the Indian market and expects the Nifty to hit 14,407 in 15 months.

The brokerage firm values Nifty FY23 at EPS of Rs 724 at a 10-year average PE of 19.9 and arrives at a 15-month target of 14,407 (13,830 based on 19.9 times FY23 EPS of 695).

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.