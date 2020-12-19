Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | What could go wrong?

Dear Reader,

At its December 2019 meeting, a year ago, the US Fed projected 1.8 percent GDP growth in 2022, the unemployment rate at 3.7 percent, inflation at 2 percent and a Federal Funds rate of 2.1 percent. In December this year, it’s projecting GDP growth of 3.2 percent for 2022, unemployment at 4.2 percent, inflation at 1.9 percent, but guess what the Fed Funds rate for 2022 is estimated to be? It’s 0.1 percent. What’s more, it’s slated to remain at 0.1 percent in 2023, too. In other words, the Fed will remain very low for very long. And, as Fed chair Powell said, valuations in the equity markets are fine, given the low level of interest rates. Martin Wolf agrees -- in this FT piece, citing Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller’s CAPE (Cyclically adjusted PE) ratio, he says there’s no stock bubble. By that logic, since inflation will be low, interest rates in the advanced economies too will be low, so valuations can remain elevated at least till 2023. Why then shouldn’t the markets celebrate?

The fundamentals too are getting better, despite the ongoing second wave of the pandemic in the US and Europe. The Flash Purchasing Managers Indices for the advanced economies for December show plenty of resilience. Business confidence is high, now that the vaccines have started being rolled out.

In India, the government says it’s going to be a V-shaped recovery. The October industrial production numbers showed the recovery continues to gain strength, but let’s not forget the index is still lower than where it was two years ago. Similarly, non-petroleum goods exports in November were lower than three years ago. Our economic recovery tracker indicates that although the rebound continues, the weekly high frequency indicators signal caution.

On the other hand, we’re beginning to see inflation coming down. In fact, the best news for India is that new cases of COVID-19 have been much lower and the number of daily deaths too has reduced considerably. The possibility of further lockdowns is becoming more and more remote, which will strengthen the economic rebound.

Companies too are seeing increased demand. Amit Syngle, Asian Paints CEO, told us he’s seeing rising demand from metros and Tier-1 cities. Mahendra Singhi, Dalmia Cement CEO, says the cement industry is poised for strong growth. Moody’s said the companies they rate will see an improvement in leverage in 2021. Optimism is in the air, and Sunil Kataria, CEO India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products, expects double-digit growth for the next three years. Mannapuram Finance MD and CEO VP Nandakumar told us that their disbursals and collections have reached pre-COVID levels. Average spends and purchases by customers visiting retailers have gone up.

It’s no wonder then that the recovery has been the theme of several of our stock picks this week. The improving macro picture, together with delisting, provides the tailwind for Allcargo Logistics. Growth in the two-wheeler segment will boost Fiem Industries. Battery manufacturers will also benefit. The valuation of this microfinance NBFC could be re-rated with the improving economy. A swift recovery in earnings is likely to improve KEI Industries’ valuation. VRL Logistics could be another bet on the consumption recovery. Some of these lesser-known banks could be back on investors’ radar screens. This housing finance company is also likely to see strong growth.

And then there’s the IPO frenzy. This week, we told investors what to do if they missed a bite of the Burger King whopper. And we advised investors to queue up for Mrs. Bector’s premium biscuits and bakery products.

If there’s still some doubt about the fundamentals, liquidity should smother it. Emerging markets are the flavour of the season. Investors are pouring funds into emerging markets at the fastest pace since 2013. Some of that is spilling over to India and we’re seeing the impact on our markets. The US dollar index has dropped below 90 for the first time since April 2018—as everyone knows, a weaker dollar is good for emerging markets. The Bank of America survey of global fund managers for December says investors are now a net 55 percent overweight on emerging markets, the highest in a decade. The proportion of fund managers who think emerging markets would be the best-performing asset class in the next 12 months rose 10 percentage points from the previous month to 60 percent and BofA said it was the most preferred asset class. Global investors have even flocked to China, casting aside any worries about trade disputes and geopolitics.

What could spoil the party? Well, no less an economist than Barry Eichengreen, of the University of California at Berkeley, feels that it’s foolish to bet on a dollar crash. The BofA survey of fund managers referred to above is usually taken as a contrarian indicator and it warns that low cash levels with fund managers have triggered their ‘sell’ signal. Supply chain disruptions could derail the rally in autos.

And last but not least, thanks in part to a new book, ‘The Great Demographic Reversal: Ageing Societies, Waning Inequality and an Inflation Revival’, by economists Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan, concerns about inflation are rising once again. We wondered whether inflation could spoil the party in the equity markets. In case you’re worried, here’s what investors could do to hedge that tail risk.​

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty