Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | War sirens are blowing, but Street pumped up on growth

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) latest update to its Trade and Development Report, titled ‘Tapering in a Time of Conflict’ says, very scarily, “The global economy is, literally and metaphorically, staring down the barrel of a gun.” The UN agency slashed its global growth estimate for 2022 from 3.6 percent to 2.6 percent. It says, “India in particular will face restraints on several fronts: energy access and prices, primary commodity bottlenecks, reflexes from trade sanctions, food inflation, tightening policies and financial instability.” Its estimates of GDP growth for India in 2022 have been revised down from 6.7 percent to 4.6 percent.

The equity markets, however, are holding up rather well so far. The same goes for economic growth. The US Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index for March is at an 8-month high. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said, “The pace of US economic growth accelerated sharply in March as COVID-19 containment measures were relaxed to the lowest since the pandemic began, offsetting a drag from growing concerns about the Ukraine war.” The UK saw a robust expansion of business activity this month. In the Eurozone, growth slowed to a 2-month low, but even so the Flash PMI indicated decent expansion. The Flash PMI for Japan showed that the decline in private sector activity eased in March.

Why hasn’t there been a slowdown? Simply put, the re-opening of the economy as the pandemic subsides has offset the negative impact of the war. Read our Herd Immunity Tracker for the latest on the coronavirus.

The big question is: will the bounce in the economy last, if inflation continues to erode purchasing power? Perhaps producers know this demand is transient, which is why the supply response has been underwhelming. UNCTAD says incomes have been squeezed by increased food and fuel prices, global trade is curtailed by sanctions, and confidence and financial instability issues have re-emerged. Note that the Flash PMIs show price pressures were strong this month in the US and Japan while prices charged rose at record rates in the Eurozone and the UK.

With growth still strong, the equity markets haven’t panicked. In fact, research has shown that US equity markets are less volatile during wars — their military-industrial complex seems to be good for the markets. True, the prospect of rapid Fed hikes is unnerving, but real rates are still very negative. Markets can take comfort from the Bank of Japan, which says it will continue with monetary easing for an extended period. The People’s Bank of China too is expected to pump in liquidity to support growth. As Mohamed A El-Erian points out, it comes as no surprise that equities continue to be resilient because, in relative terms, they dominate cash and bonds in a world of higher inflation/yields.

There are no advance PMI estimates for India, but since fuel prices have started to go up only in the last few days, the March PMI is likely to show good growth. The jump in footfalls at PVR is one indicator of the rebound in the services sector. With conditions becoming normal, companies such as TCNS Clothing are positioning themselves for the next leg of growth.

Some firms are taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the Ukraine war -- for example, the Indian chemical industry can gain market share from struggling European companies. With global paper supply tight, Indian paper manufacturers could benefit. In this environment, India’s IT sector could amp up its global ambitions, although Accenture’s flat margins have a cautionary message for IT investors.

Opportunities, however, are few and far between. The rise in crude oil prices is bound to hurt the Indian economy, what with top oil traders warning oil could breach $200 a barrel. Airlines are already in trouble. Input costs for capital goods producers have spiralled up. Stocks of firms that have exposure to the Russian market, such as CCL Products, have been casualties of the sanctions.

The war will change the old order in many ways. Even when the conflict ends, the sanctions are sure to continue. This review of Nicholas Mulder’s ‘The Economic Weapon’ says sanctions are weapons of mass economic destruction and could have unforeseen consequences. The geopolitical pressures on both China and India are considerable, as The Eastern Window underlines. We tried to fathom the implications of the visit of the Japanese prime minister to India and the secretive arrival of the Chinese foreign minister.

On what needs to be done to normalise Indo-Chinese relations, we will quote the Chinese saying Xi Jinping referred to in his video conference with Joe Biden: “He who tied the bell to the tiger must take it off.”

This FT story, (free to read for MC Pro subscribers), describes the volatile Chinese markets as a proxy for investors’ views on the future of globalisation. Howard Marks weighed in on the pendulum swinging away from globalisation, pointing out that not everything about de-globalisation is bad. He wrote, “It may improve importers’ security, increase the competitiveness of onshore producers and the number of domestic manufacturing jobs, and create investment opportunities in the transition.”

Martin Wolf argues here for Europe to improve its defence capabilities while this story gives the lowdown on India’s PLI scheme for drone manufacturing.

But it’s not all about war and geopolitics -- the crisis is expected to reinforce the push towards renewable energy, as is seen from the flurry of deals in the EV battery space. Solar power capacity has been increasing by leaps and bounds, although Indian solar equipment manufacturers continue to have a tough time. Sadly, non-fossil fuels are not expected to reduce India’s energy import dependence any time soon.

We shared our views on what investors should do in these uncertain times. The nervousness in the markets has led to a pause in the spate of IPOs and our Start-up Street section wondered what that means for VC and PE funding. We recounted the lessons from the Paytm debacle. We looked under the hood of the forthcoming LIC IPO. We tried to make sense of Ruchi Soya’s discounted price for its follow-on offer and we debated the pros and cons of gold ETFs and gold funds.

This week, we debated whether investors should invest in Bosch, Happiest Minds, Ion Exchange, Antony Waste Handling Cell and Relaxo Footwears. We considered the prospects for Gland Pharma and IndusInd Bank. We looked at China’s steel output; Zomato’s 10-minute delivery plan — we were so incensed with it we wrote about it twice; credit cards and microfinance.

We also had our usual series: Decoding PLI, Algo Rhythm, Personal Finance and Crypto Conversations.

Coming back to the Ukraine war and to rampant inflation, Biden has warned of global food shortages. UNCTAD says many developing countries will be in dire straits, especially food importers. Egypt has already asked for support from the IMF.

What then is UNCTAD’s policy recommendation? It believes interest rate hikes are not the appropriate tool for supply-side shocks. Instead, it says, “Consumer price inflation indices can and should be allowed to remain historically high for the short term while policy tools should be deployed to minimise the costs to the most vulnerable.”

That should be music to Shaktikanta Das’s ears.

Manas Chakravarty