Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: War and Peace

There has been a spate of articles marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For good reason—the invasion could turn out to be a turning point both for global politics and the world economy.

Geopolitics is a term we’ve all become familiar with in the last one year. There’s talk of a new Cold War, with Russia and China on one side and the US and its friends on the other. The deep divisions are clearly visible in the G20 meet in Bengaluru, where on the one hand Janet Yellen has called for fresh sanctions on Russia, while on the other a Bloomberg report says India doesn’t even want to call the war in Ukraine a war. The United Nations, as usual, is conspicuous by its absence.

The US and its allies put the entire blame for the war on Russia, as this FT article, free to read for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers, says. Russia’s friends point to the extension of NATO eastward and the Ukraine regime’s attack on the Russian-speaking east of the country. They say it is actually a war between Russia and NATO, with Ukraine being used as a mere pawn. Our columnist has pointed to the fact that big powers, such as Russia, want a sphere of influence where they should not be challenged, much as John F Kennedy objected to missiles being stationed in Cuba by the Soviets. The middle path is articulated by Senior Colonel (Retd) Zhou Bo of the Peoples Liberation Army, who said in this video that he understood why Putin went to war, which doesn’t mean that Putin is right.

Manas Chakravarty