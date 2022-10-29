Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Waiting for the Fed again 

Representative Image (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Next week’s meeting of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will be interesting, not for the 75 basis point hike that is already baked in, but about the clues Fed chair Jerome Powell offers about the pace and extent of tightening in the months ahead. This week, although the European Central Bank raised its policy rate by 75 basis points, its statement had a dovish tilt. The Australian and Canadian central banks have already toned down their anti-inflationary rhetoric. The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee is divided. In India, two members of the Monetary Policy Committee have called for a pause. All this has sparked yet another rally, for hope springs eternal in the market’s breast.

We have said this is a self-destructive rally, because it leads to more accommodative financial conditions, which goes directly against the Fed’s objective to tighten them. At the same time, though, the signals of an impending recession, especially in housing, have become strong in the developed economies. The Flash PMIs now indicate shrinking economic activity in the US, the UK and the Euro region for two consecutive months. The crash in Big Tech is yet another indication, with Amazon warning of a difficult holiday season and Apple refusing forward guidance, although Meta’s wounds seem to be self-inflicted. Earlier, Fedex had warned of a global recession.

But there could be another reason why markets continue to flare up from time to time. The simple fact is that the withdrawal of liquidity by the US Fed is still in its initial stages. While it’s true that the Fed’s balance sheet is now smaller than at the beginning of the year, between April 11 and October 17, 2022, the Fed’s balance sheet shrank by 2.5 percent. Contrast that to the 15 percent or so contraction in the Fed’s balance sheet between January 2018 and August 2019. The Fed is just getting warmed up.

That’s not all. The European Central Bank’s balance sheet has hardly contracted at all. The Bank of Japan has said it will keep its policy rate negative and is defending the 10-year yield at 0.25 percent to such an extent that there’s hardly any trading in 10-year Japanese Government Bonds. After the huge build-up in central bank assets post the Global Financial Crisis and during the pandemic, the drawdown so far has been minimal. There’s still a lot of liquidity sloshing around. No wonder then that a recent report from Bridgewater said, “Our leading estimates of inflation indicate that economies have not weakened enough for long enough to move inflation rates very far towards central bank targets or what the markets are discounting.”

If this minor level of liquidity withdrawal is enough to plunge the markets into gloom and lead to talk of dire consequences for economies and of breakdowns in the financial sector, it speaks volumes of the vulnerabilities that have been built up over the past decades by a reckless policy of keeping interest rates ultra-low and flooding the markets with liquidity.

The power of markets was much in evidence this week in two contrasting events—the anointing of Xi Jinping as China’s latter-day Mao, with ideology now driving policy, and Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister of a small island off the coast of Europe. While the GBP went up from flirting with parity to the USD to around 1.15 now, the offshore yuan went from 7.04 yuan to the dollar at the beginning of the month to around 7.27 yuan to the USD at present. Dollar strength , which has helped keep imported inflation low in the US, has been a wrecking ball for other economies. The Bank of Japan has been able to push up the yen from a low of 150 to the dollar, but there are indications that it has been selling US bonds from its reserves to do so, which may account for the recent spike in US Treasury yields.

As for Sunak, while we argued that chicken tikka masala may have done more for karma and wrote about why Indians could do with some introspection about him, the real eye-opener is how the Bank of England was able to comprehensively scuttle fiscal policy.

Back home, the markets have remained supported, in spite of clear indications that the demand recovery has been largely restricted to the well-off sections. Banks have been big beneficiaries of the recovery and both ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have done exceptionally well. In a vote of confidence in the long-term prospects of the Indian economy, big cement companies have continued their expansion plans, despite cost pressures in the near term.

A lot of hopes are pinned on the Fed announcement on November 2. This FT story, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, quotes Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, who said, “If we get a pivot from the Fed we should get an across the board rally, especially in EM equities and local currency fixed income.” But will waiting for the Fed to pivot turn out to be like waiting for Godot?

In case ‘Waiting for Godot’, the famous play by Samuel Beckett, has slipped your mind, here’s a possibly relevant extract:

‘ESTRAGON: He should be here.

VLADIMIR: He didn't say for sure he'd come.

ESTRAGON: And if he doesn't come?

VLADIMIR: We'll come back tomorrow.

ESTRAGON: And then the day after tomorrow.

VLADIMIR: Possibly.

ESTRAGON: And so on.’

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

