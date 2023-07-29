Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

Dear Reader, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda stole the spotlight from heavyweight central bankers Jerome Powell and Christine Lagarde this week. He tweaked his bank’s long-standing yield curve control (YCC) policy, by increasing the limit to which he would allow Japanese government bond (JGB) yields to move to 1 percent. Rumours about the move on July 27 had dragged down US stock markets and sent US bond yields up. The next day, confirmation by the BoJ was accompanied by...