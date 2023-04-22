 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

Manas Chakravarty
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to business as usual

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s recent meetings also analysed the fallout of what they call geo-economic fragmentation

Dear Reader,

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, made a major speech this week at New York, giving an unequivocal message that the world has changed dramatically and there’s no question of going back to business as usual.

She said, “We are witnessing a fragmentation of the global economy into competing blocs, with each bloc trying to pull as much of the rest of the world closer to its respective strategic interests and shared values. And this fragmentation may well coalesce around two blocs led respectively by the two largest economies in the world.”

What will be the economic impact of this splitting up of the global economy? She talked of “lasting instability resulting in lower growth, higher costs and more uncertain trade partnerships” adding that, if global value chains fragment along geopolitical lines, the increase in the global level of consumer prices could be around 5 percent in the short run and roughly 1 percent in the long run.