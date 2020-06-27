Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Great Disconnect

Dear Readers,

The International Monetary Fund has now chimed in with a warning that asset prices have drifted loose from their moorings in economic reality and are at risk of a sharp correction. The IMF’s update to its Global Financial Stability report lists the scenarios in which such a correction could happen, after its World Economic Outlook update slashed its growth forecasts for the world economy, including a sharp reduction in its projections from its earlier rose-tinted view of the Indian economy. The Flash Purchasing Managers Indices show the major advanced economies continued to shrink in June.

The markets ignored the IMF’s dire predictions completely, with good reason. First, its track record on growth projections has often been way off the mark. But more importantly, the risks the IMF mentions, such as a second wave of the virus, a rash of bankruptcies and so on, are well known to the markets. Indeed, in the perverse logic that is par for the course these days, weaker growth and corporate distress may well be taken as the trigger for still larger doses of stimulus, which is good for the markets. Perhaps it’s not just the hope of a V-shaped recovery that is powering the market, but instead more long-term forces affecting the structure of the market are at work that explain the disconnect between economic prospects and asset prices.

Back home, our recovery tracker shows some green shoots, especially in jobs, thanks to the easing of the lockdown and to the rural guarantee employment scheme. In the banking sector, getting co-operative banks solely under RBI supervision is a good move. In the corporate sector, with both the risk-free rate and the equity premium low, the cost of equity for good Indian companies has come down. For the likes of UTI AMC, which has got the clearance for its listing, there’s no need to worry about market timing.

But with the IMF predicting that India’s overall fiscal deficit, including that of the states, will touch 12.1 percent of GDP this fiscal year, where’s the scope for further fiscal stimulus? While the developed economies and their markets may be supported by huge levels of government stimulus, that’s not the case in India. Indeed, the dire fiscal situation is borne out by the almost daily increases in petrol and diesel prices, despite crude oil prices being so low. And that’s not taking into account the fact that fresh cases are rising here. We all know that a full economic recovery will have to wait for a vaccine.

What’s more, the Sino-Indian border dispute may not lead to a full-blown war, but it is likely to mean increased defence expenditure by the government, which will put even greater pressure on already strained government finances. As for the ‘Boycott China’ movement, if we have to beat China at its own game, we will have to start thinking like them.

But life will go on. While growth may be lacklustre, there will always be replacement demand. Of course, in the current environment the emphasis is on safety, which is why we have been telling investors to ‘wait for a correction’, or advising them to ‘accumulate on declines’, or ‘enter on correction’ or telling them that ‘attractive valuations make a stock a good dividend yield play’. Some good stocks have run up quite a bit and that often leads to recommendations to buy for the very long-term. That’s often hedged with advice on ‘gradual accumulation’ or recommending a stock only to risk-takers.

It’s not just in the markets that we seem to follow the lead of the West. We seem to have suddenly woken up to the fact that our so-called ‘fairness’ creams are blatantly racist, after the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

I’ll sign off with a recent quote from legendary investor Howard Marks. He told CNBC this week, ‘The question is if they levitate the markets can they keep doing it forever? If they get the market to a level where it wouldn’t be but for their buying, then does that mean that the markets are dependent on Fed buying forever? And what happens if they stop, and will they ever stop, and can they keep doing it forever?’

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty