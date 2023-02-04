 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The elephant in the room

Manas Chakravarty
Feb 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

The well-crafted and well-delivered budget got many ‘wows’, but Mr Market’s worry lines are not yet gone

That the Indian economy is in good shape is also seen from the latest PMI data, which pointed to another sharp expansion of private sector activity in January

Dear Reader,

The budget is the time when the government’s priorities become clear. That’s when we know which sectors it wants to support and where it would prefer to cut back. As the Austrian sociologist Rudolf Goldscheid said, “The budget is the skeleton of the state stripped of all misleading ideologies.”

What did the skeleton reveal on 1st February 2023? Mostly, it shows just one thing—an overwhelming emphasis on capex. The budgeted central government capex is 3.3 percent of GDP and 4.5 percent if we include the grants to the states for creation of capital assets. That is by far the highest capex spending by the central government in decades, although it used to be over 6 percent in the eighties. As this column points out, incremental government borrowing is essentially funding capex and as Nilesh Shah wrote, the priority is investment-led growth. To hammer the point home, we wrote on how the government is holding the capex baton, how infrastructure is firing on all cylinders and how the capex bazooka will boost GDP growth.

The hope, of course, is that it will crowd in private investment. This government has consistently held the view that private investment is the key to growth, a view lucidly enunciated in a chapter of the Economic Survey for 2018-19 titled ‘Shifting Gears: Private Investment as the Key Driver of Growth, Jobs, Exports and Demand’. It can scarcely get clearer than that.