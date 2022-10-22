Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Diwali Spirit 

The Indian market took all the hard knocks in its stride during Samvat 2078, barely batting an eyelid. Representational image. (Photo: Umesh Soni via Unsplash)

Dear Reader,

Diwali is not a time for talking of doom and gloom, no matter how much of it may be around us. It is a time of new beginnings, a time of banishing the dark, a time of new hope. In that Diwali spirit, let’s take a look at the bull case for Samvat 2079.

The Samvat year gone by has shown us the amazing strength of the Indian markets. Indeed, all that the Ukraine war, Western sanctions against Russia, raging inflation, the economic war between the US and China, rapid rate hikes, global monetary tightening, higher crude oil and commodity prices, record selling by foreign portfolio investors, the rising probability of a recession in the West and a tumbling rupee have together managed to do is to pull down the Nifty by less than a measly 2 percent. The Indian market took all those hard knocks in its stride, barely batting an eyelid.

That’s not all. India’s 10-year bond yield is more or less where it was in early June this year. True, the rupee is under pressure, but Fitch Ratings gave us a clean chit recently, saying that “India’s external buffers appear sufficient to cushion risks associated with rapid monetary policy tightening in the US and high global commodity prices”. As for the economy, almost everybody, ranging from the Indian finance minister to every RBI report to the IMF chief, has used the word “resilient” for it. Even Katy Perry used the lovely word, though whether she was singing about the Indian economy is open to debate.

The RBI economists’ latest state of the economy report lists many reasons for optimism, from accelerating domestic demand to softening inflation to growth in bank credit. What’s more, it says the yield curve is signalling not just improved growth prospects, but also “subdued expectations of further policy tightening ahead”. The minutes of the latest Monetary Policy meeting show that two of the six members believe it’s time to ease up on monetary tightening. Our Economic Recovery Tracker shows that consumer sentiment has improved, which should be good for Diwali sales.

The strength of the economy is also seen in the buoyant Foreign Direct Investment numbers—as my colleague Abhijit Dutta says, “the growth in FDI has been steady even in the face of the once-in-a-century pandemic and global geopolitical developments”. And then, we have China +1, the PLI schemes, a slew of reforms done recently, strong bank and corporate balance sheets and a stable polity. No wonder, India’s valuation premium among emerging markets is the highest ever.

In short, our outperformance is already being rewarded. And as our columnist Vijay Bhambwani says, “As long as this relative outperformance persists, money will keep pouring into our markets.” Ananya Roy writes how domestic investors have cushioned the markets, buying at every dip.

Even our IT companies, exposed to the slowdown in the West, are showing resilience. Banks are a natural play on the domestic recovery and HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank have all showed excellent results for the September quarter, while among finance companies, Bajaj Finance has shown that the strong are getting stronger.

We have dug up nine gems -- ‘Navratnas’ -- for you this Diwali, stocks that stand a very high chance of navigating the storms and stresses of Samvat 2079 with elan.

For the markets, the game changer will be a return of foreign portfolio flows, a return of ‘risk on’. Will we see that happening in Samvat 2079? Ajay Bagga says he expects the US stock markets to bottom out in early 2023, although he believes the S&P 500 will fall sharply before that.

The big question is: can a system that has become fat and complacent in an environment of ultra-low interest rates, easy money and high leverage survive a sharp tightening of liquidity? Or will things break, forcing policy makers to leap into action? We saw a preview of that when the Bank of England reinstated Quantitative Easing, albeit temporarily, to rescue the British pension funds.

Markets are optimistic that we’ll be done with rate hikes and Quantitative Tightening soon and it’ll be back to business as usual. Why else, as the Bank of America survey of fund managers pointed out, are the total outflows from equities (as a percentage of assets under management) far lower this time than they were during previous major crises? Why else, despite a sharp hike in US Treasury yields, are equity markets holding up?

BofA believes that the big low in the market and the big rally will happen in the first half of 2023, when Fed cuts become the consensus. In an article on ‘What will stop the Fed?’, our columnist Pankaj Pathak says turbulence in financial markets may force it to readjust monetary policy. In fact, a UN agency has warned that monetary tightening in the face of supply-side inflation is not just a case of barking up the wrong tree but will also force the global economy into a recession. It said, “The policy remedy could prove worse than the economic disease.”

But surely a Fed pivot is not a panacea? What about geopolitical strife, climate change, exploding global debt, de-globalisation et al? The US National Intelligence Council has built five scenarios for 2040. Of them, the ‘Renaissance of Democracies’ is the most optimistic. This is how it pictures the world: “In 2040, the world is in the midst of a resurgence of open democracies led by the United States and its allies. Rapid technological advancements fostered by public-private partnerships in the United States and other democratic societies are transforming the global economy, raising incomes, and improving the quality of life for millions around the globe. The rising tide of economic growth and technological achievement enables responses to global challenges, eases societal divisions, and renews public trust in democratic institutions.”

On the other hand, “China and Russia were bogged down by domes­tic strains. China’s aging population, high public and private debt, and inefficient state-directed economic model blocked the country’s transition to a consumer economy, and by 2029, China was stuck in the middle-income trap and had alien­ated populations in developing countries. Russia declined because of a stagnating workforce, overreliance on energy exports, and post-Putin elite infighting.”

Simply put, good will overcome evil. What better sentiment for Diwali!

Some of us may be sceptical of that conclusion, but bear in mind this is a US intelligence report. The other four scenarios are much worse.

Just in case you are still not convinced, another dose of Katy Perry may be the perfect antidote for pessimism. I’m referring, of course, to ‘Rise’, whose lyrics contain the memorable lines:

‘O ye of little faith

Don’t doubt it, don’t doubt it

Victory is in my veins,

I know it, I know it.’

On that resolutely upbeat note, I wish you a happy Diwali and a profitable Samvat 2079.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

A Message from Indiabulls Real Estate

Nestled among the hills is Indiabulls Golf City Savroli - an elegant golf retreat combined with leisurely resort delights. An epitome of magnificence, exclusivity, and the golf lifestyle, this plush township is situated just off Mumbai-Lonavala Expressway. Rarely do realty investments offer you the best of both: Assured Peace of Mind as well as great Return on Investment. The project is OC received.

Here are some of our stories this week:

Stocks

Will the Rallis India stock rally in the long run?

Sector tailwinds add to Bajaj Auto’s appeal

D-Mart: Performance to improve as footfalls pick up

Inflationary pressures take a toll on ACC’s margins

Discovery series: a microcap idea set to ride the CV cycle

Why is the ICICI Pru stock underperforming?

Asian Paints—capex plan in the spotlight

Weak results by Thangamayil Jewellery, but strong long-term growth prospects

Navin Fluorine---pick-up in demand from pharma innovators a key watch

Yet another poor quarter from Heidelberg Cement

Shemaroo—better to wait

Good performance by LTTS, but valuation tempers expectations

Limited margin of safety for UltraTech at current levels

Nestle Q2 cheers

Can Syngene keep its premium valuation?

KPIT: what should investors do, post strong growth guidance?

Weekly Tactical Pick—a jewellery stock that has a sparkle to it

Markets

Why overnight volatility has increased in global equity markets

India and decoupling

Policy

India launches and experiment with digital banking

India-UK FTA--better safe than sorry

Financial Times

What the eclipse of Tencent by a liquor company says about Xi’s China

Will the energy crisis crush European industry?

Joe Biden goes it alone in his trade assault on China

Free Trade has not made us free

Eurozone economies have no choice but to tackle the supply side together

Companies and industries

Release of lock-in shares not the only headwind for Nykaa

Bajaj Auto fine tuning product strategy

Gambian children’s deaths highlight deep-rooted malaise in Indian pharma

Multiple problems warp prospects for cotton spinning mills

Geopolitics

The Eastern Window: Xi Jinping signals no change in policies

India needs a strategy to secure rare earths value chain

What the US has done to China today, China could do to India tomorrow

Indian politics

Congress has taken one step forward, but many more remain

Political splits and symbols

Others

GuruSpeak: How simple stock picking strategies helped Harini Dedhia generate alpha

Marketing Musings: An ephemeral world of brand recall

Start-up Street: Tech charm fades as funds warm up to healthcare and clean energy

India has miles to go in combating malnutrition

Are our securities laws enough to deal with financial and accounting frauds?

The tricky business of sporting sponsorships