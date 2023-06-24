Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica 

India is unlikely to go the whole hog and enlist as a fully paid up US ally, because it wants an independent foreign policy and friendly relations with Russia

Dear Reader,

In February 1973, Henry Kissinger, then National Security Advisor to the US government, met Chairman Mao Zedong and Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing. The transcripts of that historic meeting are now available and provide a fascinating insight into how the US wooed China in an effort to counter the Soviet Union. Indeed, in the conversation between Henry Kissinger and Chairman Mao, the Chinese leader said, “As long as the objectives are the same, we would not harm you nor would you harm us. And we can work together to commonly deal with a bastard.” The reference, of course, was to the Soviet Union.

That partnership later led to the opening up of China to foreign capital under Deng Xiaoping and the cementing of a symbiotic Sino-US partnership, dubbed ‘Chimerica’ by the historian Niall Ferguson. It was the turning point in a historic process that saw unprecedented economic development in China and the abolishing of poverty in that country within a single generation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US may be of no less significance. It marks a turning point in Indo-US relations, with a flurry of agreements being signed in semiconductors, defence production, technology and space flights. And this is just the beginning—there will be many more such deals. As a senior Biden administration official said, “As we think about the future of AI, quantum computing and building resilient supply chains for clean energy technologies, semiconductors and other critical and emerging technology… there is no partner more consequential now and into the future than India.” Just as the US partnership with China and earlier with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan was against the Soviet Union, the new-found bonhomie with India is aimed at China.

Could this be the beginning of Indimerica? There is one big difference — while the initial push towards friendship with China came from the US government, the partnership was cemented by businesses seeking a low-cost and docile labour force in a bid to cut costs. It was an outcome of globalisation and of the dramatic changes that reduced the cost of transport and communications. In contrast, what we have today is the return of industrial policy in the US and the building of trade blocs. As we pointed out here, the policy U-turn was clearly spelt out in a speech by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in April, when he talked of a ‘New Washington Consensus’. That would mean, as Sullivan said, partnerships not just with traditional allies but also with emerging markets.

For India too, there is a confluence of interests with the US, the aim being not just to contain China, but also to develop its economy. Nevertheless, India is unlikely to go the whole hog and enlist as a fully paid up US ally, because it wants an independent foreign policy and friendly relations with Russia. The countries of the Global South, which include India, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Arab world, are all taking advantage of the competition between the Global West (the US, Europe, Australia) and the Global East (Russia, China) to gain military and economic advantages. And since India is not only on the geopolitical front line in the new Cold War, but also carries clout as the world’s fifth largest economy, the military and economic partnership with India will be deeper.

This week, our columnist Vivek Kelkar wrote that India’s tech capabilities and large markets fit in neatly with US strategy while our Eastern Window column said record high unemployment among Chinese youth poses a serious political challenge for Xi Jinping. And with Prime Minister Modi doing yoga at the United Nations, we wrote about India’s soft power.

The soft power, though, is hardly new — here’s John Lennon singing ‘Across the Universe’ chanting ‘Jai Guru Deva Om’, accompanied by the sitar and the tanpura, way back in 1969.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

Here are some of the other stories and insights we published this week, apart from our technical picks in the equity, commodity and forex markets:

Stocks

IT services at a crossroads; Online travel space heats up—who feels the pinch? Why investors should take a look at this ferro chrome player; BHEL—is its turnaround for real? Discovery series—SJS Enterprises; Galaxy Surfactants; PNC Infratech; Zomato; Jindal Steel & Power; CCL Products; Shriram Finance; Campus Activewear; Sumitomo Chemical India; Weekly tactical pick

Markets

How strong is the market—structurally speaking?

Foreign investors take passive funds route to Indian equity markets

Should investors cash out as markets flirt with all-time highs?

In the Money—key rules of Greek interplay

Should investors worry about a fall in ROCE in FY2023?

What does the rush in small cap stocks indicate?

Cyclicality in financial markets can boost returns



Interviews

Rajiv Lochan, MD, Sundaram Finance

Trideep Bhattacharya, CIO, Edelweiss MF



Financial Times

RIP bear market?

Central banks’ battle with inflation enters a new phase of pain

Billionaires find big wins in big government

The green transition won’t happen without financing for developing countries

Treasury investors bet on US recession

Why are global sperm counts falling?

Startups

India’s Web 3 startup funding drops by 97 percent

After disrupting payment gateway business, fintechs go after transaction banking pie

Economy

Pro Economic Tracker; Monsoon Watch

Personal Finance

Three handy tips to make your SIPs a success

Will HDFC MF’s new scheme revive interest in consumer sector funds?

Policy

SEBI introduces significant corporate governance amendments

Breaking up Google

Are corporate frauds detected too late in India?

EU FTA talks

How best to control the AI genie

Will the 2-year extension light up the solar parks programme?

The good, the bad, the ugly of the IIFL saga

Companies and industries

The risk for investors in sugar mills has risen

India and Tesla

Will Lupin’s much awaited approval for gSpiriva change its fortunes?

Banks must unlearn old deposit habits

PI Industries

As hiring slows, employee pyramid improvement stalls in TCS, Infosys

Convincing recovery in capex

Bank of Baroda must show it is special

TVS Motor

China’s steel output slump casts shadow over industry

India’s aluminium industry crucial for green transition

Politics

Manipur burns at the altar of identity politics

The Senthil Balaji question

West Bengal panchayat polls—curtain raiser to Lok Sabha polls in state

Others

MNCs find their own recipe to do business in India; The removal of permanent board seats for promoters a step in the right direction