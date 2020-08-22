Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Surfing the wave

Dear Reader,

The minutes of three monetary policy committees were published this week - the Federal Open Markets Committee, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank and the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI one mentioned growth 43 times and inflation 147 times; the ECB mentioned growth 19 times and inflation 52 times; and the Fed minutes had growth 5 times and inflation 37 times.

For the RBI at least, the concern with inflation is valid - India has one of the highest rates of consumer price inflation in the world. For the other two central banks, inflation is hardly a worry - indeed, deflation is a far bigger concern. RBI deputy governor Michael Patra had this to say: ‘if inflation persists above the upper tolerance band for one more quarter, monetary policy will be constrained by mandate to undertake remedial action, including an immediate and more than proportionate response to head off the build-up of inflation pressures and prevent it from getting generalised.

The question is: can the economy withstand it in this virus-ravaged, debilitated state?’ What he means is that if inflation stays high, RBI may be forced to tighten liquidity, with unfortunate consequences for the economy.

But there’s another word that conveys what the monetary policy experts felt about the current economic situation. The RBI minutes mention ‘uncertainty’ 12 times, the ECB 20 times and the Fed minutes 8 times. It should be the word of the year.

Here’s some more of Patra’s analysis: ‘The outlook is grim; even when it improves, the expectation is one of slow, hesitant recovery, with the situation likely to worsen before it gets better. The upticks that easing of lockdowns yield are likely to be ephemeral and vulnerable to flattening out due to lack of underlying vigour’. That gloomy assessment is backed by our own recovery tracker. But there are also stirrings of life, even in beaten down real estate. The real story in that sector, as the DLF Group CFO told us, is consolidation. That is likely to be true in many other sectors as well.

Abroad, the flash Purchasing Managers Indices show that the Japanese economy continued to shrink in August while the rebound in the Eurozone lost momentum. Australian business activity fell back into decline. The resurgence of the virus in Australia and some parts of Europe and the re-imposition of restrictions on mobility probably led to the loss of momentum. The UK, however, saw a strong rebound this month, but waning business optimism and falling employment indicates that the economy isn’t out of the woods yet. At the time of writing this letter, the US Flash PMI numbers hadn’t yet been published.

What does it all mean for the markets? Well, the Bank of America survey of global fund managers was out this week, which said we’re in a bull market and, what’s more, it’s far from ‘excess bullish’. But in India, could inflation spoil the party? Or are long-term corrections a thing of the past? Mohamed A El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, in an interview with CNN, had this to say about the liquidity that is driving the markets: ‘It's like a wave. You can ride it for quite a long time, it feels wonderful if you're surfing it, but at some point it breaks’. What happens if and when the wave breaks is exactly what we studied this week. Given all these uncertainties, we put together a guide to navigate these choppy markets, finding out which stocks you should be invested in, what to avoid and where to book some gains.

We also looked at several stocks that continue to be priced attractively or at least have reasonable valuations, which may be accumulated for the long-term. These include Hindalco, possibly the safest play on metals; Mas Financial, which is back to its IPO valuations; Insecticides India, which has a decent growth story; Hero MotoCorp, a play on the shift towards personal mobility; Cochin Shipyard and Minda Corp, considering their strong order books; and Ion Exchange.

The emphasis on the long-term raises another question: will India finally be able to become a manufacturing powerhouse, by taking advantage of the new Cold War with China? The Indian government is trying its best to woo multinationals to shift manufacturing from China to India. We believe this is Indian manufacturing’s last chance.

In related news, Apple this week became the first US company to be valued at USD 2 trillion. Why related? Because Apple’s production is intimately bound up with its supply chain in China and it’s an indication not only of how quickly China has been able to bounce back from the pandemic, but of the resilience of that supply chain. Why, even Indian exports have benefited from the Chinese rebound. Simply put, while we do have an opportunity to benefit from the current disenchantment with China, we have to be careful to avoid muddled thinking.

We look forward next week to the annual conference at Jackson Hole, which will be a virtual meeting this year. The meeting, which brings together economists, financial market participants and central bankers, will be held on August 27 and 28 and will be streamed to the public. The topic this year is ‘Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy’. Happy binge-watching.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty