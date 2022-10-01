Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Riders on the storm 

Dear Reader,

What a week! The high -- or is it low -- point was undoubtedly the liquidity crisis in British pension funds, after jaw-dropping moves in the UK gilts markets led to a wave of margin calls. Gilt-edged acquired a whole new meaning this week, yo-yoing like penny stocks. The Bank of England had no option but to clean up the mess created by Liz Truss’s fiscal incontinence, as financial stability was in jeopardy. While the crisis has been averted, the episode does raise the unsettling question: where else do nasty surprises lurk? What else could break next?

The mayhem in global markets continued, with King Dollar rampaging across the globe. This FT article, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, said that a ‘volatility vortex’ had slammed into the $24 trillion US government bond market. The dollar index soared to new highs, prompting intervention from the central banks of Japan and China, among others. After the pivot by the Bank of England, the hope that the Fed would follow suit led to a sharp rally in the US market, but it lasted for just one session before falling with a thud.

The sabotaging of the Nord Stream gas pipeline not only ensures a cold winter of discontent in Europe, but also escalates the war, as does Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s eastern provinces. Inflation continues to surge in Europe and the initial estimate for consumer price inflation for September in the Netherlands shot up to an eye-popping 17 percent. With governments scrambling to insulate people from high energy costs, there’s a real risk that others may follow in the UK’s fiscal footsteps -- Germany has just unveiled a Euro 200 billion energy support plan. A recession in Europe is now a certainty.

In the US, companies have started cutting back their production plans. In China, while the official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for manufacturing showed a marginal expansion in September, the services PMI fell and the composite PMI was a mere 50.6, barely keeping its head above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. As RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “The global economy is in the eye of a new storm.”

That brings us to India. Why did the Indian equity market rebound strongly after the RBI raised its policy rate by another 50 basis points? The rate hike had been fully discounted, of course, so maybe it was a long sigh of relief. But there could be another, more potent, reason. The Monetary Policy Committee forecast GDP growth of 4.6 percent in the second half of the fiscal year, against their earlier projection of 4.1 percent in Q3 and 4 percent in Q4. That’s not all—for the first quarter of FY24, the forecast is now of GDP growth of 7.2 percent, compared to the earlier prediction of 6.7 percent. Best of all, this higher growth is expected to come about with no change in the inflation forecast for the second half and the first quarter of FY24. As Deputy Governor Michael Patra said at the press conference on monetary policy, “Soft landing is for advanced economies. For India, it’s a take-off.” RBI’s higher growth estimate may cushion the fears of earnings downgrades.

The strength of the recovery is best seen from the total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector, which Das said, “improved significantly to ₹9.3 lakh crore in this financial year so far (up to September 9) from ₹1.7 lakh crore in the corresponding period of last year”. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Report puts real GDP growth at 6.5 percent in FY24, no mean feat considering the stormy weather in the rest of the world—the OECD expects US GDP to grow 0.5 percent in 2023, the UK at zero percent, the Eurozone at 0.3 percent and China at 4.7 percent.

How can inflation in India come down if growth is strong? Lower commodity prices are the key. We warned that there were multiple upside risk factors in crude oil prices, which is perhaps the reason the RBI has assumed an average price for the Indian crude basket of $100 a barrel, well above current prices, for the second half of the fiscal year. Slower growth in other economies lowers global demand and commodity prices, helping commodity importers such as India. RBI surveys show that manufacturing, services and infrastructure companies expect reduction in input costs and selling prices in the September-December 2022 quarter.

Bearish sentiment in global markets is at very high levels, improving the chances of a short-term rebound. The probability of a recession has already pushed US bond yields from their highs. That, in turn, has pulled down the dollar index. Inflationary expectations in the US have been falling. The hope that slowing growth will force the Fed to be less hawkish has led to the probability of a 75 basis point hike at the Fed’s next meeting falling to 55 percent, from 73 percent a week ago. The markets also expect the Fed to start paring down the policy rate from the middle of next year. But, as the Bank of England example shows, it could happen much sooner if a crisis erupts.

Till then, as Governor Das said, “we are in the midst of a third major shock – a storm – arising from aggressive monetary policy actions and even more aggressive communication from Advanced Economy (AE) central banks”. We are all, as The Doors sang, riders on the storm.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

