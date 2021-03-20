Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Prima donna markets 

Dear Reader,

This week saw a flurry of activity by central banks across the world, which sent markets see-sawing wildly. Although central bankers lose no opportunity to woo the market, she is a prima donna, constantly demanding new proofs of affection.

Take the Fed, for example. Jerome Powell said he wouldn’t dream of tightening till at least 2024, in spite of higher inflation, higher growth and lower unemployment. In spite of that categorical reassurance, the markets’ reaction was iffy, with analysts putting it down to worries about inflation and higher bond yields. Well, this is what the Fed chief said about inflation: ‘We had low unemployment in 2018 and ’19 and the beginning of ’20, without having troubling inflation at all. We were at 3.5%, we were bouncing around with unemployment 3.5% to 4%. And it wasn’t just unemployment. Participation was high, wages were moving up, it was a very healthy thing. And we didn’t see price inflation move up.’

What about the charge that excessively low rates fan bubbles? Here’s Powell’s take: ‘Rates were very low for, they were at zero for seven years and then never got above 2.4%, roughly. During that, we didn’t see, actually, excess buildup of debt. We didn’t see asset prices form into bubbles that would threaten the progress of the economy. We didn’t see a housing bubble, you know? The things that have tended to really hurt an economy, and have in recent history, hurt the U.S., we didn’t see them build up despite very low rates.’ Sceptics will point to the zombie companies, crypto-mania, hysteria in penny stocks and to the build-up of debt during the pandemic, but what Powell is saying is, with 10 million people in the US still unemployed, his job is to get them back to work.

Other central bankers were quick to chime in. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde said the bank won’t respond to inflation ‘blips’. The Bank of England was pretty relaxed, saying, ‘The upward movement in yields appeared to have been driven by positive news on global economic growth, including on some vaccination programmes and vaccine effectiveness, as well as the size of the US fiscal support package.’

But some banks didn’t toe the line. The central banks of Brazil and Turkey both raised their policy rates this week. But then, the Brazil real policy rate was very negative, while Turkey had to support its currency.

Perhaps the best way for investors to navigate this tricky macro territory is to take the advice of Mohamed A El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, who said we should focus on individual stocks rather than worry about what central banks do next. Accordingly, we concentrated our attention on the IPO boom this week, pointing out the role of IPO funding in fuelling the frenzy. The IPOs we analysed included Kalyan Jewellers, Laxmi Organic, Craftsman Automation, Suryoday and Nazara Technologies. After all, as we said of the Nazara Technologies issue, this game is just starting. Post-IPO, we looked at the strong listing of MTAR Technologies, with a gain of 88 percent on listing day. Incidentally, the high valuations of some IPOs invite comparisons with other worthies in the sector, such as Thangamayil Jewellery.

We have been saying that as long as bond yields go up because of growth, the markets should be able to take it in their stride, except for stocks that have stratospheric valuations. As FT’s Martin Wolf wrote, ‘In brief, a stock market correction is possible as Covid-19 comes under control, economies normalise and interest rates rise. But, in itself, this is not something to worry about much, especially as the effects of a stronger than expected economy versus higher than expected interest rates should offset each other.’Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity at Kotak Mutual Fund, told us the normalization of interest rates ‘is unlikely to puncture the overall equity rally at this point of time.’ On the other hand, IV Subramaniam, managing director of Quantum Advisors, said the recovery is not likely to be very smooth from here on.

Our recovery tracker found the pace slipping a bit and the second wave of the virus may make things worse. This UN agency says the cost of the pandemic, in the percentage of GDP lost, has been the highest for India.

The drop in fuel consumption could be a sign of a slowdown and the government needs to cut fuel taxes, although the silver lining is the IEA says there’s no supercycle in crude oil. Higher taxes on crude oil push up inflation and the sharp rise in wholesale price inflation, especially for manufactured products, could be a worry.

With rising oil prices and dire warnings about climate change, ESG investing is in fashion and the European Union has taken the lead in mandating adequate disclosures in a bid to prevent ‘greenwashing’. But back home, the imposition of basic customs duty on solar modules may be a setback for the adoption of green technologies. We tried to find out why traditional electric utilities are wary of building green energy projects and considered the headwinds to wind power. We also looked at whether e-2 wheelers are at an inflexion point in the country, from which it was an easy step to consider an auto ancillary stock insulated from the e-wave.

Strong growth in the US is great for Indian IT stocks and Accenture’s stellar results show there’s still some steam left in the sector, even in mid-caps. We took a close look at defence stocks, a defensive bet in these turbulent times; we looked at this stock in a duopoly market; we wondered why Vedanta hiked its open offer price; we marvelled at D-rated Kesoram Industries’ junk rupee bond issue lapped up by the likes of Goldman Sachs; and goggled at the ways of our regulators on AT-1 bonds, while welcoming the prospect of SPACs listing on GIFT City.

And finally, this research paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond says it’s not just what central bankers say, but also their expressions while saying it that matters. The researchers looked at ‘FOMC press conference videos to identify and quantify facial expressions exhibited by Fed Chairmen during the FOMC press conferences’ and found that ‘market participants not only pay attention to, but also act upon information derived from Chair’s facial expressions.’ They approvingly quote Bank of England economist Andy Haldane, who said, ‘In the 1920s, the Governor’s “eyebrows” famously became one of the Banks means of communicating. The eyebrows were, in a way, a primitive form of emoji: sterling crisis – sad face.’

Maybe the bond markets were unhappy with the way Jerome Powell waggled his eyebrows during his press conference.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty