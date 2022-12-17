Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Powell wins this round in stare-down with markets

Dear Reader,

There are two weeks left to see if Santa Claus will visit investors who are long equities or skip this year. But headlines are punting he won’t visit, looking at how the week that just ended has played out.

US markets finally appear to have capitulated — no, don’t worry, not that one where the tide goes out — to Jerome Powell’s view of how 2023 is going to look like. Thus far, even as the Fed reiterated its hawkish stance, through various statements and even in speeches by officials, markets had their eyes on the rosier times ahead. Markets rightly determine that rate hikes will turn smaller and that inflation is turning softer.

But they were told off by the Fed on their outlook for how much rates will increase and for how long it will stay there. While this message itself was not new, somehow it appears to have become more apparent to the markets now.

Their world view of inflation falling quickly in 2023 to be followed by the Fed lowering interest rates was punctured this week. What may have worried investors? In this article from the Financial Times (free to read for Pro subscribers), the context in which the Fed was meeting and the contrasting outlook held by central banks and investors was sketched out. Bringing inflation down from 7.1 percent to the target of 2 percent without pushing economies into a deep recession is what the Fed wants to achieve, but who knows if that will happen. After all, it believed inflation to be transitory. Given a choice between a recession and higher than acceptable inflation, recession is a lesser evil. The Fed lives in a world of lags and pulls so even if it begins easing, it will take time before the pain inflicted to control inflation abates.

One question is if the 2 percent target is negotiable? Mohamed El-Erian, a critic of the US Fed’s policies, wrote in the FT (free for Pro subscribers) “…it could prove tempting for the Fed to continue to signal a 2 per cent inflation target, but in practice, end up pursuing a higher one...” Will the Fed move away from its stated inflation objective, if it realises that reaching there could break the back of the economy. What will that mean for its credibility? The trap the Fed has got itself into means that the road from here does not get easy, he concludes.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

