Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Not a one-way Street

Investors need to make up their mind. Not long ago, they were fretting at the economic effect of COVID-19 lockdowns in China, pursuant to the country’s zero-COVID policy. They said China must learn to live with COVID and stay open for business. After a groundswell of public opinion supported such a move, unusually for a Chinese government, the current dispensation gave in. Some may argue it should have prepared its health infrastructure for what happened next. But it seems to have decided to fight it out with what has already been created.

What did investors think was going to happen next? That COVID would cycle through the Chinese population without causing any illnesses or overwhelming the healthcare system? Anybody could have foretold the outcome, because the same script has played out in so many countries, including ours. Eventually, the situation will come under control but after active cases peak, which will take time. And, in any case, China’s decision to open up signals that it will keep the lights on, maybe curbing non-essential people movement but allowing factories and businesses to operate.

While China’s situation is unfolding, did the fall in markets these past few days have anything to do with China’s COVID spread? We don’t know, but there seems little logic to that fear right now. Even when cases were going up in the US and Europe earlier in the year, it did not lead to any appreciable spread in India. The government may have its reasons to be on alert and test international travellers, but let’s see what these test numbers say before jumping to conclusions.

Here’s some food for thought from an expert in this field Dr Gagandeep Kang on Moneycontrol, and if this topic is worrying you (whether as an investor or otherwise), then also read a tweet thread by her that analyses the situation comprehensively. In sum, there’s no harm in being cautious, but there’s no reason for alarm, at least not now. We have already been exposed to most of the variants floating around. If and when something new comes up in China, then we need to see where we stand.

If anything can be pinpointed to as a specific reason for the bearishness — a foolhardy task when it comes to markets — then it must be the hardening of stance by central banks. There’s nothing new here, but the raising of rates and tightening of liquidity conditions means equities are turning less attractive. Even in India, the stepping up of interest rates could see some financial savings move into bank deposits. Will it come at the cost of equity inflows in the longer run or not is another question. This week also saw Japan’s central bank stun markets by abandoning its commitment to easy monetary policy. That’s one more big voice lending support to tighter money this week and its move saw global markets wince in response.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

