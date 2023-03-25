 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Mary Poppins and the banking crisis

Manas Chakravarty
Mar 25, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

What is the connection between the banking crisis, Mary Poppins and Ben Bernanke's bottle of scotch? Read on to know

This is not the first time that attention has been drawn to financial stability risks arising from a rapid rise in interest rates

Dear Reader,

We do not have a video about the run on at the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), but perhaps this one, from the 1964 musical ‘Mary Poppins’, which was Julie Andrews’ debut, could be a substitute. The bank run in the movie starts when Michael, the little boy who sensibly refuses to hand over his tuppence to the bank’s directors, preferring to feed the birds with it instead, shouts ‘Give me back my money’. Perhaps Michael grew up to be Bill Ackman, the United States hedge fund manager who has been tweeting stuff like this: “Our government’s failure to provide a temporary guarantee on all deposits is causing an unnecessary banking crisis which could have a profoundly negative effect on the economy. Confidence is destroyed quickly and can take years and sometimes decades to be restored.”  It’s a bit like shouting ‘Fire’ in a crowded theatre.

Michael had a point — after watching open-mouthed as the bankers danced this jig while singing ‘Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’, the boy was entitled to his doubts. More seriously, the words of the song include this insight:

‘While stand the banks of England,
England stands. Ooo oooh ooh!
When falls the Banks of England,
England falls!’