Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: India’s decade 

Manas Chakravarty
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

World Bank says India could be a beacon of light in a darkening world

if the region can improve its abysmal female labour force participation rate to the developing country average, potential growth would be 1.2 percentage points higher

Dear Reader,

In the long run, as John Maynard Keynes said, we are all dead. But he lived 23 years after writing that, so presumably he would have agreed that forecasts for a decade ahead may not be entirely useless. At least the World Bank seems to think so, which is why it has come out with a study titled, ‘Falling Long-Term Growth Prospects: Trends, Expectations and Policies’, the long-term here referring to the rest of the current decade, up to 2030.

The general tenor of the report is all doom and gloom. It talks of a “lost decade in the making—not just for some countries or regions as has occurred in the past—but for the whole world”. It says, “Nearly all the economic forces that drove economic progress are in retreat.” It warns of “a deepening crisis of development—because all the fundamental drivers of economic growth have faded”.

To be sure, the World Bank report also has policy prescriptions to mitigate the impending disaster, but these are the usual reform proposals plus a call for international co-operation and financing from the global community, the prospects of which appear extremely dim at this juncture.