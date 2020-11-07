Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Heads bulls win, tails bears lose

Dear Reader,

One of John Maynard Keynes’ many famous quotes was, ‘When the facts change, I change my mind’. Market commentators, hard pressed to provide instant wisdom on the daily gyrations of the market, should alter that quote to, ‘When the facts change, but the market does not, I come up with new reasons why the market hasn’t changed its mind.’

Barely a week ago, the narrative was that a Biden win in the US presidential elections, together with Democratic control of the Senate, would be a blue wave that would lead to a huge fiscal stimulus that would send markets up. Now, with Biden likely to win by the skin of his teeth, a Senate that would probably continue in Republican hands and perhaps a diminished majority in the House of Representatives, the story is that a Republican senate would block any tax increases and fresh business regulation, while leaving Biden free to tone down trade protectionism and ease the geopolitical sabre-rattling, which is why stocks are still going up. Jim Cramer on CNBC said it’s going to be Nirvana for the stock market. It’s ‘Heads bulls win, tails bears lose’.

Will a Republican Senate and a Supreme Court packed with conservative Trump nominees really be good for Biden’s policy making? Paul Krugman wonders here whether it could lead to America becoming a failed state. The Democrats will also have to contend with the fact that Trump has done far better than anticipated and they will wonder about his bizarre charm. And what about the elephant in the room, the second coronavirus wave? Ah, but the bulls have a solution for all those ills---if there is no big fiscal stimulus, if there is policy gridlock, the US Fed will have no option but to go in for even more monetary stimulus, perhaps negative interest rates. That too will be great for stocks. As Societe Generale’s strategist and perma bear Albert Edwards said, “Whoever emerges as President is unlikely to have a supportive Congress willing to write the President blank fiscal cheques. That means only one thing: more Fed intervention to sustain markets – and that is really the number one thing investors care about!”

In fact, it could get even better---a more commonsense view is that the Republicans will have no alternative but to support fiscal stimulus, but it will probably be a smaller package.

The result of the fiscal and monetary stimulus: a fall in the US dollar, which is great for emerging markets. US bonds, however, rallied as concerns over a massive blue wave deficit faded. That again will be good for carry trades and emerging markets. Indeed, emerging market ETFs are seeing big inflows. We wrote about how a Biden presidency would benefit India.

The recovery continues in India, with new infections much reduced. The rebound is evident from the strong showing of the October PMIs. Our recovery tracker, however, presents a more nuanced picture.

September quarter corporate results have been surprisingly good and earnings revisions have, for a change, been positive. Fears of a sharp dip in asset quality at banks, for example, seem to have been overblown. For ICICI Bank, the pandemic turned out to be just a speed-breaker, while SBI’s high provision coverage ratio provides comfort. Two other banks---IndusInd and Bandhan—are also worth looking at, provided they walk the talk.

The recovery in the auto sector is heartening and even the commercial vehicle segment is doing well. It’s crucial though that the buoyancy continues beyond the festive season. We discussed the prospects of a rally in Shriram Transport and looked at the attractive valuations of Minda Corp.

Among stocks with a rural theme, we explored Dhanuka Agritech and UPL, but added a note of caution on the latter. Coromandel International has been riding the strong monsoon. Escorts too seems a decent play on rural revival.

Marico CEO and MD Saugata Gupta told us ‘if there is no second big surge in Covid-19, and the economic recovery continues, there is no reason why we should not be able to deliver 8 percent to 10 percent volume growth in the second half.’ Among other FMCG players, Jyothy Laboratories saw growth in most categories in the September quarter, while Dabur’s volume growth outperformed, because it has horses for courses. Godrej Consumer also saw broad-based recovery.

The pharma sector continued to take advantage of covid related opportunities. Lupin’s product pipeline looks promising, for Sun Pharma a sustained traction in specialty is a key re-rating driver, while Cadila put in a strong performance thanks to its covid portfolio. Laurus Labs has moved into its next growth phase.

Even real estate is showing signs of recovery, with rising home sales. HDFC’s Q2 earnings indicate the housing finance industry is back to normal.

In news from other markets, China scored a spectacular self-goal in scuttling the Ant Financial mega IPO. This FT article told us the reason behind the extraordinary move, while we discussed how the Chinese authorities’ overbearing attitude underlines the risks of Shanghai becoming a financial hub.

With the results of the US elections still in limbo, deep divisions in society, talk of a stolen election, Trump’s call to stop the counting and the looming threat of civil disturbances, the US embassy issued this statement on a disputed election in Cote d’Ivoire, a country in Africa: ‘The United States calls on Cote d’Ivoire’s leaders to show commitment to the democratic process and the rule of law. We urge all parties, groups and individuals to engage in inclusive dialogue to find peaceful solutions to their disagreements and to heal national divisions. Grievances related to the presidential election should be resolved peacefully and transparently through legal processes.’ The irony is that this advice could just as well be given to the United States.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty