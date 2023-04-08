 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Have the facts changed? 

Manas Chakravarty
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The MPC decision to pause is a bet on lower global growth and inflation

the RBI governor harped on the decision to keep rates unchanged being a one-off and the decision may change in future

Dear Reader,

What changed between the last two Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings? Why did the MPC pause its rate hikes, contrary to expectations? Perhaps, as John Maynard Keynes is reported to have said, “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” So, what facts have changed?

Well, India’s real GDP growth for FY24 is now pegged at 6.5 percent, compared to 6.4 percent at the MPC’s February 2023 meet. But that should have strengthened the case for a rate hike.

A twist in the tale comes from the inflation projections. Retail inflation is now projected at 5.2 percent for FY24, compared to 5.3 percent earlier. So, what the MPC seems to be saying here is the Indian economy will grow a bit faster, but with inflation a bit lower, so that’s perfectly fine and there’s no need for a rate hike.