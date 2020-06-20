Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fight fight, talk talk

Dear Reader,

In the 1940s, just after the Second World War, Mao Zedong was under a lot of pressure from both the US and Russia to talk to the Nationalists, against whom the Chinese Communists were waging a civil war. Mao thereupon held several rounds of talks, but it was just a delaying tactic. He described his strategy as ‘Da, da, tan tan’ or ‘Fight fight, talk talk’, the idea being to buy time, deter aggressive action by the enemy, influence third parties, throw his opponents off-guard and, when the time was ripe, to strike hard militarily. ‘Fight fight, talk talk’ seems to be what is going on at present between China and India at the Line of Actual Control.

It’s also the strategy adopted by the Chinese vis-à-vis the US, with reports that China plans to accelerate purchases of US farm goods in order to comply with the phase 1 trade deal. An aggressive China now believes its time has come. But does it make sense for India to boycott Chinese goods? Perhaps it doesn’t, but we should be aware of the kind of regime we are up against—reports this week said China's police are collecting blood samples from men and boys across the country to build a genetic map of its 700 million males, a powerful new surveillance tool for the dictatorship.

The markets brushed off the fracas at the border, preferring instead to look at the impending recovery. There are some straws in the wind which suggest a swift recovery and some that don’t. To help you keep track of how much growth is being reclaimed, we have started a recovery tracker, with several high-frequency economic indicators, which will be updated regularly. We also have a monsoon watch, to enable you to track its progress in order to gauge the impact on rural demand.

The best firms have treated the pandemic as an opportunity, the classic example being Reliance Industries, up 6.5 percent on Friday after it announced that it had achieved its goal of zero net debt nine months ahead of schedule. We have been on the lookout for such companies with strong balance sheets that can ride out the pandemic.

The theme of the current crisis resulting in many firms now being available at attractive valuations making them good long-term bets continued to play out. We looked at a stock that would be a nice play on the Make in India policy. We had some dividend yield picks too. That said, there were other stocks that still have a bumpy road ahead and we would only advise to buy on dips. For traders, we brought you an expert view on how to trade today’s volatile markets with minimal risk.

India’s financial system has been fragile for a long time and the concern is that the lockdown will lead to a plethora of bad loans. We analysed during the week the banks that matter the most to the financial system and the thorny issue of bank ownership. Gold loans have been shining during the current crisis and we looked at a bank investors could bet on, partly because its advances book has plenty of gold loans.

Liquidity continues to drive global markets. Banks scrambled to borrow Euro 1.3 trillion under a European Central Bank refinancing scheme that would lend them money over three years at -1 percent. In other words, the central bank is paying banks to borrow and lend. To gauge how abundant liquidity is in the US, all we have to do is look at US money supply (M2) which has a year-on-year growth rate of 23.1 percent, almost 10 percentage points above the highest level recorded before the pandemic. Contrast India, where M3 growth is at 12.4 percent, compared to 10.1 percent at the same time last year.

Concern about the disconnect between the economy and the markets has been voiced by several experts and the latest to join them is Mohamed A El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, who said he’s not just worried about zombie companies, which cannot meet their interest payments, but also zombie markets. Zombie markets, he says, are markets that are completely mispriced and distorted.

That is also an underlying worry many market participants have, which is why Bank of America calls the current rebound in equities a "fragile, neurotic and nowhere near dangerously bullish rally".

Manas Chakravarty