Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Doves today, hawks tomorrow? 

How could the US Federal Reserve have gone so badly wrong on inflation? At a time when inflation is 7.5 percent, it continues to blithely expand its balance sheet. With the current Fed Funds rate at 0-0.25 percent, its real policy rate is, hold your breath, -7.25 percent to -7.5 percent.

No wonder, US bond yields have spiked and the market believes there’s an over 50 percent probability the Fed Funds rate will be 1.75-2 percent by the end of this year. Some are talking of a 50 basis point hike in the March meet, while others are expecting a hike even before the meeting, as the Fed tries to salvage its credibility. Critics have always said the Fed, in its eagerness to pander to the market’s whims, was far behind the curve -- they now seem to have been right.

Back home, though, the doves still billed and cooed at the Monetary Policy Committee meet. The Reserve Bank of India believes inflation will be 4.5 percent in 2022-23, while growth, at 7.8 percent, will still need support. That’s despite India being the fastest growing large economy. It needs so much support that even an increase in the reverse repo rate is taboo, although the effective reverse repo rate is well above the official benchmark. In short, the RBI is unwilling to take the risk of signalling a tighter monetary policy by an official increase in the reverse repo rate.

That is markedly at odds with what several other emerging markets have done. What’s more, the Indian markets were prepared for central bank tightening this time, just as the bond markets in the US seemed to be before the latest jump in inflation, as this FT story (free to read for MC Pro subscribers) argued.

What’s the message from the RBI’s most recent surveys? The industrial survey shows business sentiment for the current quarter is very near all-time highs, probably because there seems to be light at the end of the COVID tunnel, as our Herd Immunity Tracker indicates. But consumer sentiment remains down in the dumps, although that may be because the survey was done before the Omicron wave started to ebb. Inflation expectations are lower than they were last November, but they remain well above pre-pandemic levels. And let’s not forget that domestic fuel prices haven’t been raised for months, despite Brent crude rising to $92 a barrel.

The RBI governor’s statement was gung-ho about how the Union Budget would strengthen aggregate demand and crowd in private investment, while agricultural prospects too are bright. Our Economic Recovery Tracker shows an improvement in most indicators. And surely, with the ebbing of the third wave, services activity too would revive? Is it therefore appropriate to keep interest rates at the same level as they were during the depths of the pandemic?

Perhaps, a peek into the central bank’s thinking is seen in a speech given by Deputy Governor Michael Patra in September last year. This is a crucial line from it: “While the inflation target remains at 4 per cent, there will be a glide path towards achieving it, with average inflation falling from 6.2 per cent in 2020-21 to 5.7 per cent in 2021-22 to below 5 per cent in 2022-23 to closer to the 4 per cent target by 2023-24.” We had pointed out then, ‘a long and slow tapering is on the cards.’ The RBI is singing from that hymnbook.

The risk, of course, is that it might later be in the same soup as the Fed finds itself today, although to be fair, its real policy rate is nowhere as negative as the Fed’s.

But why is the RBI so reluctant to give even a hint of normalisation? Simply because it is also the government’s debt manager and it has to push through a huge borrowing programme. This is where the conflict of interest between its role as a central banker and as the government’s debt manager lies — a conflict that was sought to be resolved in the 2015 budget when finance minister Arun Jaitley promised to set up an independent Public Debt Management Agency. That proposal seems to have been given a quiet burial.

What impact is all this going to have on India’s markets? S Naren, chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, told us about the bond market outlook. The equity markets seem to be going everywhere, but heading nowhere. We considered which sectors and stocks would benefit from a normal monsoon this year. We looked at what was driving the IPO boom and whether it will continue. And in our Personal Finance segment, we outlined how to rejig your portfolio in favour of defensive bets.

With inflation being a clear concern, we considered the impact of inflation across the board, ranging from edible oil prices, to rising iron ore prices, to the impact of higher coking coal prices on Tata Steel’s bottom line, to the role of input prices in M&M’s performance, to how higher aluminium and copper prices helped Hindalco. We also looked at the pressure on operating margins at ACC, at the impact of rising fuel costs on Indigo, at the price increases at Godrej Consumer and surging input costs at tyre companies.

The Q3 earnings season is in full swing and we analysed the results of a vast number of companies, including Thermax, Emami, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Mas Financial, SBI -- on the stock and on what its results mean for the economy -- UTI Asset Management, Ujjivan SFB and Page Industries. We looked at IRCTC after its fall from grace, the BSE stock after its staggering rally, Suven Pharma, Bharti Airtel after its tariff hikes, Jubilant FoodWorks after its correction and asked what investors should make of Vedanta’s puzzling U-turn. We considered whether a swig of Radico Khaitan, on dips, could be a good strategy. And, of course, we debated whether, after steep corrections and Q3 results, it now makes sense to invest in new-age companies such as Paytm, Nykaa and Zomato.

On China, we had The Eastern Window column on the deepening Sino-Russian relationship, while we also wondered whether the Chinese economy is past its prime.

We took a sceptical look at the shenanigans at Bharat Pe and in our Start-up Street section, we explained why investors find it so difficult to remove erring founders. We sympathised with the struggles of packaged food start-ups. In our Crypto Learn section, we explained how investing in crypto is different from putting your money in equities and mutual funds while Algo Rhythm took you through the steps needed to develop your trading strategy program.

Perhaps, the big question that needs to be asked is: Is the loss of face for the US Fed a warning for the RBI?

Cheers,Manas Chakravarty