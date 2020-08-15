Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd

Dear Reader,

The consensus is that the reason for the divergence between the stock markets and the economy is because of the tsunami of liquidity from central banks in the advanced economies. We too have been banging on about it. But, what if the much-observed and much-commented-upon relationship between central bank balance sheets and stock prices is a prime example of spurious correlation? What if it is a textbook case of the old adage that correlation is not causation?

That at least is what James Montier, a well-known member of Jeremy Grantham’s investment firm GMO’s asset allocation team, thinks. This week, he has penned a ‘White Paper’ titled ‘Reasons (Not) to be Cheerful’ which says, ‘the U.S. stock market stands at nosebleed-inducing levels of multiple, whilst the fundamentals seem more uncertain than ever before.’

Well, isn’t that because of the US Fed’s quantitative easing? Montier says quantitative easing is just the swapping of long-term debt for very short-term debt and it has little to do with equity valuations. As for the argument that it pushed down yields, which then support higher equity valuations, he points out that bond yields actually rose during previous episodes of QE. And he further says that Japan has had quantitative easing for years, without leading to the high valuations currently seen in the US market.

The Japanese example also sounds a warning to those of us who are certain that central banks will rush in to save the equity markets in case things go pear-shaped. Montier writes, ‘I am old enough to have been around when the Japanese engaged in their price-keeping operations from 1992 to 1993 with the aim of keeping the Nikkei 225 above a certain level. These attempts failed both in the short term and the long term and serve as a salutary tale as to the limits on the ability of official bodies to control prices in even the most direct fashion.’ And on the current overconfidence in the markets, he quotes Voltaire: “Doubt is not a pleasant condition, but certainty is absurd.”

That said, there could be other links between central banks’ 'lower for longer' stance and stock prices. The search for yield in the face of negative real returns from fixed income instruments could be one reason. Another longer-term explanation could be a connection between rising inequality and stock prices. We too had questioned the narrative of central bank liquidity fuelling the rally in the Indian context last week.

Of course, not everyone agrees and in an interview with us, Raamdeo Agarwal said that while there may be pockets of irrational exuberance, there is no overall bubble in the markets. Indeed, the Managing Director of Shriram Transport Finance told us things should get back to normal for his company by September. We also interviewed Samir Arora, who said a great many interesting things, including the prognostication that the uncertainty in the economy will last for about 15-18 months.

If liquidity is not the answer, should we fall back on the economic fundamentals then? Those do not support a rosy outlook, as our recovery tracker shows. The very survival of many businesses is at stake. The latest data on industrial production show the depth of the downturn. Among other indicators, auto retail sales are in low gear. As if all that is not enough, consumer price inflation has been moving up, raising the spectre of stagflation and complicating the response from the Reserve Bank of India.

Of course, for the market, much depends on individual businesses and sectors. For instance, we are seeing improvements in the business outlook for several companies. These include Titan, Motherson Sumi and Gail. The pharmaceuticals sector has been a star performer and this week we put forward our recommendations on several of them: Divi’s Labs, Cipla, Sequent Scientific, Ipca Labs, Tyche and Aurobindo Pharma.

On the other hand, we made no bones about advising investors to stay away from stocks that had run up too fast, or where prospects for the business didn’t seem bright and recovery could be delayed. Given the current uncertainty, with covid-19 cases continuing to increase rapidly in the country, the way to invest is to look beyond the valley into the sunlit uplands ahead---in other words, to think long-term. As examples, we said that stocks such as Godrej Agrovet, Federal Bank and Adani Ports retain their long-term attraction. James Montier, however, had this to say about looking beyond the current problems: ‘Perhaps today’s market is truly “looking over the valley,” but it would be one of the few times in history when Mr. Market managed such foresight.’

One would have thought that the announcement of the registration of a Russian vaccine this week would have enthused the market, but few people seem willing to trust the Russians. Or could it be that the market has already priced in a vaccine by year-end?

On the FIFO (First In First Out) principle, China is supposed to show the way for the rest of the world after the pandemic. China’s July industrial production shows a full recovery, but retail sales were down 1 percent year-on-year, although auto sales surged. Property investment grew at the fastest pace since April last year, buoyed by a rebound in construction activity and easier lending. But there too, borrowing to buy stocks has pushed China’s household debt to a record high.

Inflows into Chinese mutual funds saw a jump, with mutual fund managers raising 157 billion yuan in June for equity and balanced funds, the highest monthly tally in five years. In India, however, we saw an outflow from equity funds last month. That perhaps reflects the different stages of the pandemic in China and India, with China having largely brought the virus under control, while in India new cases are now averaging 60,000 a day.

All the more reason to pay decent wages to the ASHA workers, in the frontlines of the fight against the virus in the rural areas, rather than file FIRs against them for protesting, as the Delhi cops have done.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty