Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Are we the champions? 

While GDP growth both for the March quarter as well as for the full fiscal year 2022-23 have come in higher than expected, there are some dissenting voices

Dear Reader,

A chart in the news release of the JP Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI for May shows India right at the top, with the highest reading. It underscores what we enthusiastically wrote about the "sizzling PMI" for Indian manufacturing.

Should we go ahead and sing, with Queen, We are the Champions then? There’s a big difference between India and the economies that have the second and third-highest PMIs for May. The second highest PMI is for Thailand, which had a GDP growth rate of 2.7 percent in the March quarter and at number three was Russia, which contracted by 1.9 percent. India’s GDP growth in the March quarter, on the other hand, was a lofty 6.1 percent. The PMI numbers are tricky because they track month-on-month growth and a pick-up in activity from a very low level can give a misleading picture.

The real GDP for the March quarter is a better indicator, and the big driver of growth was certainly not manufacturing. Nevertheless, it did grow by 4.5 percent year-on-year after two quarters of contraction, which shows the momentum is back.

Services have been the main driver of growth — an indication of the strength of pent-up demand can be seen from EaseMyTrip’s quarterly results, where Madhuchanda Dey pointed out that the gross booking revenue (GBR) was up 83 percent year on year (YoY) for Q4 and 117 percent for the year, thanks to the overall buoyancy in the industry.’ Lemon Tree Hotels’ revenues more than doubled year-on-year.

While GDP growth, both for the March quarter as well as for the full fiscal year 2022-23, has come in higher than expected, there are some dissenting voices. Kaushik Basu, a former chief economic adviser to the Indian government, tweeted, “India’s growth of 7.2 percent in 2022-23 looks good, but disappoints when you realize growth in 20-21 was -5.8 percent (one of world’s lowest), causing the baseline from where India’s growth is computed to drop. India’s annual growth over 2020-23 is 3.28 percent — too low for a nation with so much talent.”

Could we have done better? The IMF’s World Economic Outlook database for April 2023 shows that the compound annual growth rate of real GDP between 2019 and 2022 has been 4.5 percent for China and Vietnam and 5.8 percent for Bangladesh. But growth for Indonesia has been 2.3 percent, for Thailand it’s been negative, for the Philippines 1 percent, for South Korea 2 percent and the US 1.7 percent. India’s performance has been in the middle of the pack.

But here’s a glass-half-full-of-vodka way of looking at it — real GDP growth in India for the December 2019 quarter, the quarter before the pandemic hit, was an admittedly low 3.26 percent. So, if annual growth over 2020-23 has been 3.28 percent, it’s as if we didn’t have the pandemic at all.

In any case, with constant revisions and re-revisions, there’s no point bothering too much about the macro numbers. Indeed, the less said about the state of our data, the better. Our columnist Subir Roy points out that even the census has been delayed, while other nations had no difficulty in conducting their census operations as soon as the pandemic ended.

What matters is the momentum and whether growth is getting better. Manish Banthia, Deputy CIO-Fixed Income, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, wrote that “the growth-inflation dynamics currently does not point to growth slowing down” and hence, the room for a rate cut is very limited. The RBI estimate of GDP growth for the current quarter is 7.8 percent, but growth is expected to decelerate after that, although it’s worth remembering that John Kenneth Galbraith said, “The only function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.”

However, if we are indeed on the threshold of a capex cycle, and if lower inflation boosts consumption, then growth is likely to stay strong. Ravi Ananthanarayanan has written about the substantial capex plans in the steel sector. Our analysis of SAIL’s results says, among other things, that “demand for infrastructure is likely to drive volume growth for FY24”.

Also, don’t forget that renewable energy is going to be a big driver of investment. This FT story, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, says a green hydrogen economy will require a staggering $20 trillion of investment globally by 2050. More modestly, in India, NTPC aims to build close to 60,000 MW of renewable resources, taking the share of clean power to around 45 percent of its total capacity by 2032.

A word about consumption demand — while there’s a lot of optimism about mass consumption picking up, and two-wheeler sales have started looking up, the data on rising household demand for the rural employment guarantee scheme strikes a jarring note.

Many FMCG companies — we looked at Emami this week — are banking on a rise in rural demand. But, even in alcohol sales, it is the premium segment that has been doing well, as seen from Radico Khaitan’s results.

There are other niggling concerns. This story says recovery hopes among apparel retailers have been pushed back to the festival season. Clues about financial conditions at the bottom of the pyramid come from Bandhan Bank, where the slippages in its microfinance book remain a worry. And while the GDP data show strong growth in construction, the urban jobs data from the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), while it shows lower unemployment, also indicates that the quality of jobs has worsened, with the proportion of unpaid helpers in household enterprises going up. Why on earth unpaid helpers are counted as employed is a mystery, but it is surely a sign of disguised unemployment.

Instead of the macro data, let’s look at the corporate numbers. CMIE data show that capital work-in-progress for the non-financial sector is up by 39.8 percent year-on-year for the half-year ended March 2023. Sales growth, after adjusting for inflation, was very low in the March quarter. But the return on capital employed has been good, operating margins are high and so is interest cover.

In our analysis of the March quarter corporate results, we wrote, “With interest rates largely peaking out globally, the demand scenario should look up and support earnings, though the probable El-Nino impact on monsoon remains a key watch.” However, in our analysis of M&M’s results, we pointed to the management’s contention that the high levels in the reservoirs would limit the impact of El Nino on tractor sales.

While there is renewed optimism that a recession, if it does happen in the US and Europe, will be mild, the markets have been disappointed about the lacklustre recovery in China.

Our columnist Ajay Bagga lists the reasons why the recovery has been tepid and its implications for the global economy and markets. A note from the Rhodium Group highlights the parlous state of China’s Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFVs) and says, “The most important variables impacting China’s economic growth over the next two years will be the success or failure of local government debt restructuring.” That is the main reason why Chinese growth will probably underwhelm.

US-China tensions are another big factor and a US Congressional Committee brought out a report titled Ten for Taiwan that listed 10 action points to be taken by the US government, all of them aimed at building up Taiwan militarily and boosting US military strength in the region.

The US recently managed to get four more bases in the Philippines and signed a security pact with Papua New Guinea. It’s no wonder then that Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked his National Security Council to prepare for the “most extreme scenarios” so that they can withstand “high winds and waves and even perilous storms”. This is not the first time Chinese leaders have talked of high waves and perilous storms — Mao Ze Dong penned a poem that has the following lines:

‘The Four Seas are rising, clouds and waters raging,

The Five Continents are rocking, wind and thunder roaring.

Our force is irresistible,

Away with all pests!’

But there is no reason to be alarmed — we had written this week that China’s attempt to build a Pax Sinica won’t succeed. Also, from India’s point of view, the most important part of that Congressional report is the line: “The United States should strengthen the NATO Plus arrangement to include India.”

We have Uncle Sam in our corner.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

Stocks

Apollo Hospitals, JK Paper, Campus Activewear, Sun Pharma, India Energy Exchange, IRCTC, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Coal India offer for sale, Weekly tactical pick, NOCIL, AC companies, PB Fintech

In the Money

Gamma is the next Greek on the options trading block

Companies and industry

Patanjali Foods’ ESOP gambit

Electronics can be the next growth industry

What returns to expect from natural gas?

Aavin vs Amul

Indian conglomerates have to make risky bets on the future

RBI governor warns about evergreening practices by banks

India’s solar module manufacturing costs far higher than China’s

Geopolitics

The decline of Pakistan and the rise of Bangladesh

The Eastern Window: Is Pakistan heading for another military dictatorship?

Politics

Manipur: When politics becomes the only game in town

BJP scores a six with Sengol

Economy

Venture debt has arrived

Soaring temperatures lead to higher power and fossil fuel demand

Meet the new avid forex trader, the RBI

Financial Times

Investors are using AI to pick acquisition and investment targets

Wall Street prepares to take on established crypto companies

Wall Street Banks re-enter junk debt market

Will ChatGPT be Homer Simpson’s salvation?

Markets

Nifty breaks out of its range but is the rally sustainable?

The tussle between MNCs and minority shareholders is not new

SEBI seeks to widen price-sensitive net for insider trading

Why price projections in the markets fail

SEBI is right about asking for higher ownership disclosure from FPIs, but what took it so long?

Others

Startup Street: when founders exit

GuruSpeak

How to protect consumers from themselves

Marketing Musings: Why is Johnny Walker now ready to mingle?

When digital lending meets the gig economy